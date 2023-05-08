When you were younger, do you remember having more than one mother?

By that, I mean do you remember having your friends’ or neighborhood friends’ mothers step up to help you when your own mother wasn’t available for a parenting situation?

That was the case when I was a teenager.

During those years, I had four friends whose mothers came to the aid of any of us at a moment’s notice, regardless of the situation, if our own respective mothers called upon them for help. There were four of us whose mothers would be enlisted for all types of adverse situations. Later in life, the four of us teenage friends began to refer to our circle of Moms as “One Mom, many faces.”

For a bit of background, the four of us teenagers involved in these stories were myself, Joe, Glen and Mike. Each of our mothers were hard working, whether they worked nine-to-five jobs or were stay-at-home single mothers living on government assistance. We all lived in Rocky Ford at the time, an area of Colorado’s lower Arkansas Valley most known for its cantaloupes and very little else. Without a lot of resources in that area to keep kids like us entertained and occupied, we found trouble instead as long as we considered it funny.

To put it lightly, the four of us friends didn’t exactly avoid or stay out of trouble, especially at high school. Being sent to the principal’s office was almost on our daily school schedule as regularly as study hall. And when one of us was in trouble, and the school office called for a parent to come to the school to discuss the issues at hand, it seemed neither of us knew which Mom was going to show up.

So among the moms in our circle, we had Carol, Joe’s mom, who was the bruiser. She was definitely no-nonsense, not afraid to call bull on anyone and speak her mind regardless of what expletive words came out of her type person. My mom, Beverly, was far more political in dealing with our troublesome situations, but on the flip side she was at times crazy. By that, I don’t mean, “Oh, ha, you are so crazy.” I mean “We the people now find the defendant” type crazy.

Barbara, Glen’s mom, was also no-nonsense when it came to dealing with us but even more so when it came to defending us. Leslie, Mike’s mom, approached our ridiculous antics with grace. Nothing we did seemed to phase her.

Carol, being the bruiser, has the best stories from our younger years. Once, on Halloween night, the four of us teens and a handful of other friends piled into my mother’s station wagon and cruised the streets of Rocky Ford looking for trouble with me behind the wheel. Joe, sitting in the front passenger seat, came up with the idea we should search for young children Trick-or-Treating and steal their candy. He was dressed that night in a full-body outfit as an ape.

Eventually, driving around, Joe spotted the younger sister of one of our high school friends. She was about seven at the time, I think. He told me to stop the car so he could rush out to her and steal her candy. I stopped the car as directed, and Joe did exactly as he said. He leapt back into the station wagon with her haul for the night while the poor girl sat on the curb of the sidewalk crying.

Now I’d like to say I didn’t drive away because Joe’s plan to jack an elementary school-aged girl for her Halloween candy made me feel bad. However, the reason I didn’t drive off right away was because about a block up from the girl was Carol, Joe’s mom, who saw the whole thing. Recognizing Joe’s ape costume, she knew it was her son who had just mugged a seven-year old for sweets.

As Joe kept yelling for me to drive away, I was frozen stiff as I saw Carol, not a thin woman, sprinting down the sidewalk towards us. By the time Carol reached the vehicle, she literally jumped through Joe’s open window, put him in a head lock and proceeded to punch him in the face through the ape mask until he gave up the bag of candy from the youngster. Carol returned the candy haul to the girl and walked away as if nothing happened.

The rest of us could do nothing else but laugh. I can only imagine what awaited Joe at the hands of Carol when he got back home that night.

I remember one instance when I got in trouble at school. The principal called my mother to come to the office. Instead, Carol had shown up to deal with the situation first, and my mother arrived a bit after only to find Carol already ripping the principal a new one on my behalf. I don’t even think Carol even heard what I was in trouble for. With Carol already at DefCon 5, my mother soon became the mediator of the conversation. I referred to those two moms as the best “Good Cop, Bad Cop” duo in parenting history.

As for Barbara, Glen’s mom, I suspect I was the favorite of her extra “sons.” I always respected her rules for her home, mostly because she scared the crap out of me. However, she was always someone I could talk to as well. The others I remember were hardly allowed inside the house. In one instance involving one of our other friends, Barbara threw him out of her house while holding him by his hair. This was back in the Reagan era when it was still okay to treat rowdy kids that way.

As all of us four friends are now looking at 50-years old barreling down on us, our adult lives have forced us to say goodbye to Carol who passed away in 2000, my mom Beverly who passed in 2007, and very recently we had to say goodbye to Barbara.

When we talk among each other to this day about the stories centered around our “One Mom, many faces,” they are usually with laughter. In hindsight, and now being a parent myself, I can now imagine the terrible anxiety we may have given those poor, hard-working women dealing with our teenage antics. However, having spoken to my mother prior to her passing about those years, she always looked back on them fondly. She always appreciated the reliability and blind support the other moms offered as well as their friendship and was able to laugh about the antics and reasons myself and my friends forced them to take up arms.

I won’t go into what became of each of us friends in our adult lives, even though three of the four of us ended up in careers unlike what one would expect from those teenage punks back when, but I’ll just say our mothers did a fantastic job considering. Unfortunately, I haven’t seen Barbara since I was 17 years old since my family moved away from Rocky Ford. However, knowing she’s no longer with us still makes me miss her. I recently attended her memorial service in Rocky Ford which had more laughs from family and friends than tears, and it was nice to have myself, Joe and Glen reunited again at least for a few hours.

One Mom, many faces. It’s inevitable the older you get, the faces of a multi-face Mom continue to fade away. With the passing of each Mom, it is almost like the passing of your own. Looking back, I not only see them as great mothers, I now see them as champions enduring the situations we created for them. And I am certainly honored to have been their “son.”

Like I’ve said about Carol and Beverly when they passed, “Thank you, Barbara, for being our Mom.”

Benn Farrell is a Monument-based freelance writer and playwright.