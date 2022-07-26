On the road, rig in tow, M.G. Bailey is a unique one-man band making his way to Pikes Peak Brewing Co. in Monument, where he’s set to perform on Friday, July 29.
Bailey hails from the Chicago area and is on a 54-day tour, getting to know different aspects of the states along the way.
Whether it’s while seeing mountains, countryside or beaches, Bailey relates that he enjoys the driving, the thinking time and seeing all the space. Then at venues playing requests from his extensive list of up to 1,400 songs, or trying something new that someone asks for, he enjoys “that connection” through music.
Bailey sings and plays his handmade rig consisting of, as detailed in his website bio, a “complicated setup of pedals, processors, drums and jangly things (which) is only onstage with him because it’s the most effective way he’s found to express his songs.”
Asked how those two things — building and playing music — came together, Bailey said he enjoys creating and experimentation in life. “I’ve always tinkered — I built my pedal board as a guitarist — getting different sound and tone,” he said.
When he was 20 years old, he saw Richard Johnston, a country blues musician and one-man band, play on Beale Street in Memphis. “He sounded amazing — (I) thought it was amazing,” Bailey said.
One day about a decade later after his band broke up, inspiration struck, “We were watching TV. I went in my basement, grabbed this electric drum, started tearing it apart and tinkering — first few (rigs were) very experimental — but it was working, I got a few gigs.”
Bailey says it was, “satisfying building the rig — just as much as applause.”
Now, “armed with a formidable array of unconventional instruments, (Bailey blends) punk, blues, pop and soul influences.” He plays drums with his feet, sings and plays guitar and sometimes harmonica all at the same time, according to his website.
Bailey’s reputation as an entertainer with a marked ability to engage audiences is hailed in reviews. Tim Muldoon, manager at Bub City in Chicago, is quoted as saying, — “MG Bailey takes you to school … you never know what genre or generation is coming next. His one-man show is tasteful and balanced … His ability to engage crowds of any size is second-to-second to none.”
Bailey says he’s excited to make it out to the Colorado area again and see the Tri-Lakes area.
“It’s hard to make the drives and gas is crazy-expensive, but people are coming through so far.”
Playing a part in furthering understanding between people through any kind of art while relaxing and having fun is part of what motivates him. He likes to talk and make music, and he likes to listen.
“I feel we are growing society-wise, we are moving forward, I wanna be on that side of things, even in my own little way.”