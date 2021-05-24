MANITOU SPRINGS • After being closed for over three years of renovations, the first passenger trip on the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway to the summit of Pikes Peak was scheduled to leave the station at 9:20 a.m. on May 16.
Employees of owners The Broadmoor and Anschutz Corporation, along with their guests, received complimentary tickets and excitedly gathered on the station platform waiting to begin the eventful journey.
Spencer Wren, Cog Railway Manager, stood on the walkway above the tracks, proudly overseeing this historic event. Brand new tracks, a combination of new and refurbished trains, advanced technology and a completely renovated depot embellished the inaugural ride. After serving as manager for 41 years, Wren will be retiring as soon as he is confident that the new operation is up and running smoothly.
“I’m delighted and honored to be part of the history of the Cog Railway,” Wren said. “It’s top-notch!”
His successor, Ted Johnston, is looking forward to taking the historic Cog Railway into the future.
The vision and support of businessman Philip Anschutz, owner of The Broadmoor, led to the $100 million complete overhaul and modernization of the beloved Cog Railway. Upgrades include everything from new rails and steel ties to revamped old train cars and acquiring new train cars.
Another successful businessman, Zalmon Simmons, owner of the Simmons Beautyrest Mattress Co., built the original railway, opening it to the public 130 years ago in 1891. In 1925, Spencer Penrose, creator and then owner of The Broadmoor, purchased the Cog Railway from Simmons and led it to increasingly becoming one of Colorado’s best-known attractions.
As the departure time neared last week, the crowd excitedly boarded one of the newly refurbished trains. These trains are self-contained, with the engine and passenger cars all part of one unit.
By contrast, the new trains were manufactured in Switzerland, and consist of passenger coaches and separate engines. They were recently delivered the Manitou Springs Depot. A Swiss team accompanied the trains and is supervising putting them into operation within the next few weeks. The new trains will join the old to transport up to 3,600 passengers per day to the summit on 12-15 trips. Three passing sidings will allow trains to use radio control to efficiently pass each other while traveling up and down the mountain.
With three long wails from the train whistle, the nine-mile journey began, and the train rounded the first bend in the new tracks. Cars were filled to capacity with riders of all ages, chattering, laughing and constantly admiring the changing scenery through the panoramic windows. The elevation gain is 7,600 feet during the hour and 10 minute journey to the summit of Pikes Peak.
The train passes through boulder-strewn canyons and historic sites such as a 100-year-old hydroelectric plant, past sparkling waterfalls, and overlooks reservoirs and a natural lake. Colorado wildlife is frequently seen, and on this trip several yellow-bellied marmots were contentedly sunning themselves on the rocks near the summit. The train passed through the Pike National Forest, eventually rising above timberline and into the snowfields of the tundra. Soon riders got their first exciting glimpse of the imposing summit of Pikes Peak.
The train conductor provided interesting facts along the journey. Surprisingly, Zebulon Pike never actually reached the summit of his namesake mountain. Ticket prices in 1891 were $5, a considerable sum in those days that did not change for around 50 years. A 2,000-year-old Bristlecone pine tree can be viewed as the train winds its way to the summit.
There are only three cog railways in the United States, and only a dozen throughout the world. Our own Colorado Cog Railway is the world’s highest and longest.
Finally the train chugged past the as-yet unfinished Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center and stopped abruptly atop America’s Mountain at 14,115 feet. Riders bundled up in coats, hats and gloves and alighted through the train doors to lingering spring snow, the sight of breathtaking vistas, bright sunshine and cold crisp air.
The effects of being on the pinnacle of this gem are truly magical. The brand-spanking new Visitor Center is scheduled for opening in June. In the meantime, riders are free to meander along the metal walkways and overlooks while taking in the sprawling panorama and dancing clouds, all the while feeling the welcome warmth of the sun.
Luckily on this day there was little wind, and the crowd was gifted with the pleasure of viewing the 360-views prior to cloud cover rolling in as the train prepared to depart for the ride back to Manitou Springs.
Comments on the way down included: “This is a slice of God’s country!”, “Today the views were pretty perfect!” and the total experience has a “family feel.” The mountain peaks became increasingly shrouded in gray clouds as the train neared the station, and rain began to fall.
Three last long whistle blows, and the train pulled into the station.
Riding the Cog Railway is truly one of the most unique experiences available. The relaxing three-hour roundtrip journey delights the senses and sparks an appreciation for not only engaging in a rare piece of history, but also being surrounded by a masterpiece of nature.
The railroad will celebrate its 130th anniversary in June with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the summit house June 30.
For tickets and further information, go to cograilway.com.
The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns Pikes Peak Newspapers.