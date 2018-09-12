PIKES PEAK BREWING CO.
1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive
208-4098
Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-midnight; Sunday, noon-9 p.m.
What you need to know: A brilliant monopoly offers fewer and better beers.
Saturated market?
“The microbrewery market was over-saturated five years ago … or so I thought,” quips the professor as he quaffs from the fourth tastings of that evening. “Recently, a colleague was successful at selling his brewery, that one down on Nevada Avenue.” We knew to which brewery he was referring; an unremarkable location yet with some notable beers. The bigger story is that entrepreneurs remain willing to invest in the local microbrewery scene while already 373 breweries call Colorado home and the choices in beer are staggering.
Also staggering is the relative scarcity of beer makers in the Tri-Lakes area. Just one. There is one commercial brewery in this booming area — paradoxical to be sure — and they are killing it.
The common and the profane
Unlike historical beer markets, think Germany, traditional methods do not rule supreme in America. Call it our rugged individualism, we consistently throw convention to the wind and delve into experimental creations for the sake of fun. Unforgettable are encounters such as spicy green chili beer with a “tequila worm” at the bottom.
While a degree of experimental creativity is to be expected at most American breweries, brewers tend to focus on either the traditional stalwarts like red ales, ESBs or American pale ales (think Red Leg Brewery), or the experimental one-offs like coconut lime saisons (think Local Relic). But few breweries are successful in treating each segment — the common and the profane, the traditional and the divergent — equally well.
“Resources are often times too finite to do both exceptionally,” observes the professor, puckering over the sour ale. And yet, enter Monument’s Pikes Peak Brewing Company.
Battling the paralysis of choice
With only eight taps to play with, it feels like Pikes Peak Brewing is intentionally limiting themselves, restraining the pull of creativity that tugs against the chain of pragmatic limitations. Or it’s akin to the paralysis stemming from the paradox of choice that psychologists, like Barry Schwartz, tell us hampers our psychological freedom. “[M]odern Americans have more choice than any group of people ever has before,” writes Schwartz in his 2004 work, “The Paradox of Choice.” However, he continues, “we don’t seem to be benefiting from it psychologically.” More beer may not actually make us happier.
Instead, Pike Peak Brewing is embracing the “voluntary simplicity” movement, as Schwartz would say. They make a lot of beer; they make a lot of good beer well. However, they choose to offer only eight styles at a time, still rotating through genres fast enough to keep frequenters amused. And yet, such simplicity manages to offer patrons both sides of the beer coin: buttoned up tradition and experimentation.
What to try
The classic: Gold Rush is a traditional Belgium ale with a creamy medium body with lovely Belgium floral yeast on the nose. At 9 percent ABV, this light colored ale is no lightweight.
The adventure: Pineapple Milkshake is one in a series of IPAs that pays tribute to the 1903 El Paso County courthouse, now home to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. Using lactose sugar to create a nectar-like body, this piña colada of beers will have you contemplating tropical getaways.
For additional food-centric reviews and tips, or to make a comment, email On The Table at OnTheTableReviews@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/onthetablereviews.