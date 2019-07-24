In good second-wave form, the cappuccino was offered as either wetter or drier. “Do you want more milk or more foam?” asked the baristas. In the current, third-wave coffee world of latte art and micro-foams, this was actually a pleasant surprise. You ain’t makin’ latte art with bone-dry foam, but that is the traditional Italian way. Here you can embrace it. Just be sure to add a second espresso shot to the 12-ounce, and request whole milk over the reduced fat (two upgrades that ought to be standard).
So, a wetter or drier cappuccino? That afternoon we requested barista’s choice. As your mother always told you: keep your friends close and your baristas closer. The truth is, you may be a regular at the big green machine, and find yourself perfectly content with your “Short decaf cap,” “Tall mocha latte,” “Grande lowfat regular” — all that Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan helped solidify into popular culture back in 1998. However, if you gravitate toward a more artisanal and bespoke feel in your café experience, hunt down your neighborhood coffee shop and become a regular. We can tell you from firsthand experience, on both sides of the counter, that a good barista who knows his/her customer also knows that the customer has curated preferences and cares about the finished product. That is the barista who will take the extra time and attention to see that a drink is fashioned properly. In the area, Serranos may be your best bet for this level of attention.
All this being said, what also strikes one most when visiting cafés such as Serranos is the apparently unavoidable overlap between its menu items and that of the big and green corporate chain. This is not necessarily a slight. In fact, it became apparent that this Monument-birthed coffee company has not only cribbed off the playbook of Starbucks, drive-thru and all, but then ran with a number of the Seattle chain’s classic plays and done a markedly superior job.
A foremost example of this superiority is found in the Frozen Caramel Avalanche. Cute name, sure, with visions of whole mountainsides being obliterated by walls of crashing caramel. Sweet! But more to the point: Serranos actually makes these Frappuccino knock-offs with real, freshly pulled espresso. Sure, it has more sugar than a bowl of Froot Loops, but you can actually taste real coffee in this “coffee” drink, which is more than can be said of the trademarked original, with its prepackaged carton mix of who-knows-what.
If you’re not into caffeine, or already have the jitters, opt for one of the too many private label teas that can be iced and then spiked with real fruit purées. The green tea based Pomegranate Mojito with puréed strawberries was a summer-buster refreshment. Not too sweet; just consume before it’s overly diluted by melting ice. Pair it, or especially any coffee drink, with one of their three housemade pastries: coffee crumb cake, cinnamon roll or biscotti. And always savor the knowledge that the local joint beats corporate every time.
