There are two types of pizza in the world: that which requires the companionship of beer, and that which requires the accompaniment of wine. This is the latter.
It’s just that good. We must admit it: we’d forgotten. Playing around with other pies, mostly in the Springs’ downtown area, our memories were clouded by other toppings, other bake methods, other (inferior) doughs. How long had it been? We’d not set foot in a Duca’s since 2017, and that was their Cheyenne location. Turns out, the original (best?) location still stands on the north end of town. A boon for the umpteen-thousand residents of the area.
No one else is playing this game. And the proof is in the pie. That dough. That crust. It’s compelling. And we’re not alone in thinking so. With the endorsement of authenticity by the American delegation of the “Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana” (the Italian government association that registers approved suppliers of pizza napoletana) a visit to Duca’s is nothing short of an education in authentic Neapolitan cuisine.
What are they doing differently? They are cranking out Neapolitan pies, made with elite ingredients and naturally fermented dough proofed a minimum of 24 hours and all cooked in traditional wood-fire ovens at over 800 degrees for a blistering 90 seconds.
At Duca’s all the classic pies keep it brilliantly simple with restrained toppings, like the “Pesto” that’s luxurious with its Pecorino and fresh mozzarella. Then there are the specialty pies like the namesake “Duke” — an elaboration on the classic margherita with the additions of salami, roasted mushrooms and a pungent garlic that sings Dean Martin covers, “An evening in Roma!” Or opt for the creative twist: a lovechild of Neapolitan pie and humble sandwich called Piadines. These sandwiches offer that same wood fired dough, but in flatbread format, enveloping any number of fillings. The “Chicken Caesar” loads up the crunchy romaine, chicken and provolone with a zingy asiago dressing.
Pizza will forever reign as an American staple, with new pizza joints popping up as the Front Range area gentrifies. But Duca’s remains a lone standout in the pizza game, one that has been at it for eight years, doing so well that they are soon to be expanding into Denver’s Five Points neighborhood (adjacent to Coors Field) and doing it so well you’d do yourself a disservice by not indulging with a high level of frequency. Don’t forget the wine.
“That’s amore!”
