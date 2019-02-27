3 Hundred Days of Shine
279 Beacon Lite Road,
Suite G, Monument
466-0023
Hours: Monday-Tuesday, closed; Wednesday-Thursday, 3-9 p.m.; Friday 3-10 p.m.; Saturday, noon-10 p.m.; Sunday, noon-6 p.m.
Prices: $7-$10.
What you need to know: Prohibition era lives on in local moonshine.
The opening of a distillery puts a city on the map. While this used to be true of breweries, the market has become saturated with beer. And as nice as that sounds to lovers of beer, the next wave is here, and it’s spirits.
Spirits ain’t new, obviously, but it’s the resurrection of the strong drink’s history that has captured both the imagination of entrepreneurs and the attention of consumers.
Illicit and forbidden pleasures have tantalized the senses of hedonists since the dawn of creation. Adam and Eve succumbed to temptation, just as did every subsequent human in their fallen wake. Jumping forward a bit in history, it was the 18th Amendment and the resulting Prohibition that tempted nearly every red-blooded American to sidestep the law and find ways to imbibe their elixir of choice. Some continued to demand nuanced and complex spirits, such as aged whiskey or Burgundian wine, while others merely desired a lighthearted time.
Illegal distillation processes were often cloaked in the woods, out of sight of the prying eyes of either “revenuers” (pre-Prohibition federal tax agents) or neighboring moonshiners hunting to snuff out the competition.
Despite Prohibition, demand begot supply. America’s unflagging thirst for alcohol resulted in both illegally distilled spirits and illegally operated speakeasies. It has been this romanticized history of spirits that has most sparked the current renaissance of the distillation and dissemination of them.
Monument’s own distillery, 3 Hundred Days of Shine (3HDS), opened its doors at the end of 2015, almost precisely 82 years since the 21st Amendment’s repeal of Prohibition. Henceforth, Monument has become a spirit-drinking destination.
Moonshine, and thereby 3HDS, is still less than common. The distillery ages few of their products. Unlike the near ubiquitous process of mellowing whiskey over time in oak, moonshine is most commonly young, raw and often biting. Often, distillers will augment with sweeteners and various flavorings, making for creative cocktails such as 3HDS’s “Cinna-Bomb” with its Apple Pie and Firebomb shines, the latter which holds a place of significance with its creator.
Co-owner and distiller, Michael Girard, served 14 of his nearly 23 Army years dismantling explosives as a bomb technician in Explosive Ordnance Disposal. “The chemistry of making explosives sparked my interest in the science of making alcohol,” Girard said. And, yes, the “Cinna-Bomb” actually tastes like a liquified slice of your grandma’s apple pie.
For a more classical cocktail, try the “Old Fashion” (suffix curiously omitted) that uses the Single Barrel ‘shine that’s is currently one of two whiskeys that are aged in wood, this one 300 days in a rye barrel. It boasts a rounded vanilla depth of flavor and swims around a satisfyingly large cube of ice.
3HDS will likely continue to tempt imbibers to Monument. The tasting room itself is clad in reclaimed wood and hung with various military paraphernalia. It’s a saloon-meets-barn during a square-dance with a patriotic twist, all in the shadow of the gleaming still that is further overshadowed by the proudly hung Stars and Stripes.
For additional food-centric reviews and tips, or to make a comment, email On The Table at OnTheTableReviews@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/onthetablereviews.