On the Table: Hotdogs for breakfast, lunch and dinner at Dex's Diner
“Hot dogs?” The skepticism in the professor’s tone was unmistakable, and with good reason. Hot dogs are still considered by most to be kid’s cuisine, and lunch at that.
“My daughters enjoyed hot dogs between the ages of three and nine,” he quipped. “Besides, outside of the frat house, hot dogs were never intended to be breakfast fodder.”
Again, the bespectacled lecturer had a point, even if it was condescendingly pedantic. Nonetheless, we trudged on. The professor could stay home and eat his Wheaties, and we would go see how hot dogs fared as first meal of the day. As it turned out, the professor was wrong.
It was originally a gas station. The restroom is around back. Most recently it was home to Arlene’s Beans, prior to their move to larger quarters in downtown Monument. From one family-run eatery to the next, maybe this location could do for artisanal hot dogs what it did for Arlene’s amazing Tex-Mex. Similar to Arlene’s humble rise to success, Darcy and Gregory have been operating their dog-centric enterprise out of a food-cart until going full brick-and-mortar this last February. The namesake of the restaurant is their toddler son, Dex. It’s his likeness illustrated holding the hot dog.
To set expectations straight, the location is a bit divey, in a down-home Americana way. It’s a diner, not a date-night destination. But the dogs themselves are anything but divey. They are made right across the train-tracks by Sara’s Sausages. All beef and all flavor and not greasy nor gut-bomb inducing, it could be surmised that there is nothing going into these hot dogs that you’d object to.
The roughly cubed pork that smothers the hot dog on the Dex Dog ($10) is also from Sara’s Sausages. Less than moist but seasoned well with a full flavor accentuated by a bourbon barbecue sauce it is then topped with a house-made mélange of tangy coleslaw. It’s an amalgamation of flavors you might not expect to work. But it does.
Actually getting to breakfast, the Breakfast Dog ($10) is deceptively simple. Bun, dog, a spiced sausage gravy, fried egg, done. Yet that gravy, as it drapes the beef dog, emanates rosemary in a made-this-morning kind of way. The egg, of course, does as all eggs do: makes everything better.
Yes, hot dogs for breakfast is now a thing. Take that, professor.
