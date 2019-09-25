“Donuts. Coffee. More Donuts,” reads the large window stickers at Horseshoe Donuts in Monument. If you value truth in advertising, you got it.
“Kind of a strip mall folksy vibe, eh?” noted Luke, my doughnut loving buddy. It was already 10:30 a.m. as we walked in, a bit late by doughnut shop standards.
“Yeah, we’re running a bit low on selection,” the girl behind the counter said. Almost 24 varietals remained, racked behind the glass of the display case.
“Would love to see what the 8 a.m. selection looks like,” I thought to myself.
A few patrons lingered with indecision over their orders. The old guard was posted at a two-top unsurprisingly chatting about the weather. A couple kids rolled around on Little Tikes plastic horses or wrestled with oversized, stuffed versions of the equine. A near-antique cowboy’s saddle perched atop a stool at the hightop while horseshoes and commemorative horse pictures adorned the white walls. Ah, yes, Horseshoe Donuts. Horses: it’s the cohesive theme.
“Nothing is standardized, everything is hand-rolled, hand-cut,” explains the doughnut girl. “More of a homemade style.” And she’s obviously right. Each doughnut is a unique little thing of beauty. Or, maybe not so little.
Turns out, the doughnuts themselves could choke a horse. And that is meant in the most affectionate way possible. These things are huge! Especially the one covered in crushed Oreos and drizzled with dark chocolate. Dang. Naturally, we had to sample each one … or, at least, we thought that’s what we were going to do. First, we cut them into quarters.
“We’ll sample more this way,” Luke strategized. After a few bites, “Let’s cut the quarters into eighths. There’s no way we’re gonna get through all these.” We might have bitten off more than we could chew, feeling an obligation to doughnut research. Even then, we failed.
Each of the cake doughnuts — “Ours are mostly cake doughnuts,” she had explained — was the size of a softball, each having nice crumb and moisture. The pink one with sprinkles was even still a bit doughy in the middle. No complaints here; it was almost like eating birthday cake batter. Likely unintentional, but we dug it nonetheless.
The most popular? The old fashioned ones. And we understood why.
While you may not be able to eat the whole thing, grab a cup of their coffee (with its old school, plastic flip up lid) and camp out with a glazed old fashioned. Or, if you have a raging sweet tooth, you could try the maple frosted version. Yikes. And if you visit on weekends, the shop creates these sculptured 3-D doughnuts with barnyard animals staring up at you. Oh, and even a burger doughnut. It looks just like a burger.
We could go on. Give ‘em an A+ for diverse creativity, and an A++ for doughnut enormousness.
