Food historians postulate that beef stroganoff originated in mid-to-late 19th century Russia with first textual references being found in an 1871 cookbook by Elena Molokhovets, “The Gift to Young Housewives.”
Any pejorative connotations surrounding stroganoff can be attributed to 1950s TV dinners — Americanized perversions of the Russian classic. If this is your association with the dish, you must reconsider. Why? Because this classic can now be created in a mere hour via a pressure cooker with results of immaculately tender beef and impressively deep flavors.
THE RECIPE
Again we turn to America’s Test Kitchen, and their recently released work dedicated to the InstantPot, “Multicooker Perfection.” Yes, the InstantPot that took Amazon by storm two years ago when more than 215,000 of the multi-cookers were sold in one day. This Test Kitchen cookbook has taken 75 classic recipes and improved them hanks to the powers of cooking with pressure.
If you’re friends with Julia Child, Alton Brown and Bobby Flay, this stroganoff is a simple weeknight meal. If you’re still learning the difference between a sauté and a braise, this recipe might be a weekend enterprise. Regardless, the results won’t disappoint.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
• 1½ pounds cremini mushrooms, trimmed of stems
• 3 white onions, chopped
• ¼ teaspoon salt, plus more for seasoning pasta water
• Freshly ground pepper
• ½ cup flour
• 7 garlic cloves, smashed and minced
• 1 tablespoon tomato paste
• 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
• ½ cup dry vermouth or white wine
• ⅓ cup soy sauce
• 2 bay leaves
• 2 pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 1-inch cubes, generously seasoned with salt and pepper
• ½ cup sour cream
• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
• 2 tablespoons minced fresh dill
• 1 pound wide egg noodles, or rice, or pasta of choice
Begin by preparing all ingredients, as they march into the pressure cooker in rapid succession. Using the highest setting on the InstantPot, sauté the onions and mushrooms with the ¼ teaspoon of salt. Once onions have softened, add in flour, garlic, tomato paste and thyme. Next, stir in vermouth/wine, soy sauce, bay leaves and, finally, the beef.
Lid the InstantPot, close the pressure relief valve, and select high pressure with a time of 27 minutes. Then go cook some pasta or rice. Separately, whisk together the sour cream, mustard and dill.
Once the InstantPot beeps its completion, carefully release the pressure, remove the insert with the entire contents, setting aside to rest for 5 minutes. Mix ½ a cup of the cooking liquid into the sour cream mixture (thereby tempering the dairy and preventing any curdling), and then add it all back into the stroganoff.
Serve over the pasta or rice with a garnish of dill. Shots of vodka optional.
For additional food-centric reviews and tips, or to make a comment, email On The Table at OnTheTableReviews@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/onthetablereviews.