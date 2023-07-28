Ruben Gonzales is just an ordinary guy who got to do some extraordinary things.

A resident just north of Black Forest who moved to the area in 2010, Gonzales, 61, said he is not a great athlete and was always the last kid picked to play sports in school. Yet, his personal story includes competing in four Winter Olympic games and has eyes on his fifth.

Gonzales was the featured speaker July 22 at Searle Ranch’s latest Meat and Moo-sic event in Monument where he spoke of his story and was able to share his message which has become the cornerstone of a worldwide career as a motivational speaker. Originally from Argentina, Gonzales has competed in four different Winter Olympic Games in four different decades representing his native country, competing in the men’s luge event since 1988.

“It felt great to share my story at such a special event,” the Olympian said. “Charlie and Marissa Searle did an outstanding job organizing and promoting this event.

“I’ve been speaking professionally all over the world since 2002, but it’s not too often that you get to feed prize-winning longhorns, eat shrimp, listen to the Ashtōnz great music and share your story in a barn only five minutes from home.”

Gonzales describes himself as an introvert and never took a speech class in school. However, he “fell” into a career as a motivational speaker after a fifth-grade neighborhood asked him to be the child’s “show and tell” project after he returned from the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. Gonzales went to the school with his luge sled, his helmet and being a torchbearer for the games that year, brought the torch as well. He assumed he would be speaking to a classroom of 20-30 students but quickly found himself mistaken.

After walking into a large room within the school, Gonzales found himself addressing 200 students and a principal who told him, “You have 45 minutes. Go get, ‘em,” he said.

“I was so scared that I almost ran out the door,” the Olympian said. “I actually said a prayer, ‘God, what do I do now?’”

On the spot, Gonzales told the students about his Olympic stories and provided advice on how to turn their dreams into reality. Later, the principal approached him with enthusiasm and stated he had a gift and was better than speakers for which the school paid money. It was suggested Gonzales do it for a living.

Being clueless at the time, he said, the Olympian had no idea a person could earn an income for “show and tell.” The principal explained the speaking professional could allow Gonzales to change lives by sharing his story.

Three days later, Gonzales quit his job and began calling schools, which were the bulk of his clients for the first couple years. Today, he speaks for large-brand corporations who hire him to inspire and equip their employees and teams to be more productive.

“Since that show and tell, I’ve spoken for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies,” Gonzales said. “That [neighborhood] kid changed my life.

“People relate to me. My story takes their excuses away. They leave my talks thinking, ‘If that guy could make it to the Olympics, then I can do anything.’ Then they start facing the fears that were holding them back.”

A former copier salesman, Gonzales said almost half his presentations tend to be focused on inspiring and motivating sales people to be their best. However, he doesn’t talk about sales techniques and closing rates, he said. Rather, the Olympian’s presentations revolve around character, “stick-to-it-iveness,” perseverance, work ethic and mental toughness, he said.

“It’s the things that will help them reach their goals and create a better life for their families,” Gonzales said.

Already a four-time Olympian, Gonzales is training and aspires to make the cut for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, to be held in Italy, and is in reach of two Olympic records. Come the 2026 games, he will be 64 years old and if selected to compete, he would become the oldest-ever winter Olympian and the first ever to compete in five different decades.

If successful, this would break a 100-year old record.

“Maybe then I’ll get my picture on the cover of AARP Magazine,” he said.

Gonzales started the luge at age 21 and was an Olympian four years later. Most lugers start when they are eight years old, he said, so he had to cram 10 years of training into own two years. The last two years of his first four, he needed to race all over the world in an attempt to be one of the 50 men who competed in the 1988 Calgary Olympics, he said.

“I’m very tenacious. I don't quit. My nickname in high school was Bulldog,” Gonzales said. “I looked for a sport that was so tough, a sport with so many broken bones, that there would be a lot of quitters. My strategy was to outlast the competition.”

His first two years as a luger, the eventual Olympian broke a foot, a knee, an elbow, a hand, a thumb and a couple ribs. However, he kept returning to the sled. His resilience allowed him to become the first person to compete in four Winter Olympics in four different decades.

Gonzales was testing a new sled in Park City, Utah, earlier this year after a long break. He said at his age he is sliding better and more consistently than ever before.

“I’m mentally stronger,” the Olympian said. “I’ve always loved adventure books and inspirational movies like Rocky, Rudy, Miracle and Invincible. I like how I feel after watching those movies. They make me feel like I can take on the world.”

Regardless, Gonzales’ unlikely Olympian-story has given him the opportunity to inspire others to pursue their own dreams and create a ripple effect of success, he said.

“I get to make a difference in other people’s lives and help make the world a better place,” he said.

For more information on Ruben Gonzales, visit his website at TheLugeMan.com.