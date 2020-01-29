The Palmer Ridge football team has won the last three Class 3A state championships with talent and coaching at the core of its success. You can also add a dedicated off-season training regimen to the mix.
Several members of the team work with private trainers and coaches year-round to improve their skills for high school and beyond.
“Training starts in the offseason,” said Bears’ junior quarterback Luke McAllister, who has already committed to Colorado State. “It’s about putting the max effort into it. There are always new challenges.”
Three days a week, McAllister, along with Bears’ teammates Kaden Dudley and Anthony Costanzo, head to Ground Up Sports Performance in Colorado Springs to work on their footwork and speed training.
“My (40-yard dash) time before my combine (in San Antonio) was 5.2 (seconds),” said McAllister, who also does quarterback training one day a week at Jenkins Elite in Englewood. “I ran a 4.9 at the combine. All that training pays off.”
The All-American Combine takes place in San Antonio in early January and is a showcase event for many of the most talented high school players in the nation. The invitation-only event is one of many high-level camps the Palmer Ridge players attend during the winter, spring and summer as they prepare for the rigors of the high school season.
“I’ve seen myself grow as a player and I’ve seen my on-field play become more dynamic,” said Dudley, who has committed to the University of Colorado. “I’ve become more explosive by coming in here and doing footwork. Going through these drills and doing the little things will make my game a lot better.”
One of the performance coaches at Ground Up is former Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Jordan Bernstine.
“We’re also trying to get these guys to understand what to expect and prepare to get to that next level so they’re not as in shock as I was,” said Bernstine, who was selected by the Washington Redskins in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft. “I’m trying to get these guys to understand how hard they have to work. Wake up and do things on days they don’t feel like it. And they have to be able to prepare so they can play at that high level continuously.”
The Palmer Ridge players who train at Ground Up appreciate what Bernstine and the other performance coaches have to teach.
“What they have to bring to the table I know will help me with my skills overall,” said Costanzo, who has also committed to CU. “It’s always better to be ahead of the game. Always being better than everyone else at a skill maybe not everyone has. being able to do things that certain people can’t do.”
Costanzo added that the camaraderie among the Palmer Ridge teammates who train year-round helps once the regular season rolls around in August.
“The fact that we all come in here and we feed off each other makes a big difference,” Costanzo said. “We all bring something unique to the table. And that definitely shows during games.”
In the regular-season finale on Nov. 7 at Discovery Canyon, Costanzo caught four touchdown passes and set a school record for yards with 265 on six catches.
Dudley, Costanzo and Palmer Ridge teammate Connor Jones also work out at Six Zero Strength and Fitness in Centennial several days each week.
“Six Zero is more specific for my needs as an offensive lineman,” said Jones, a 6-foot-6, 250-pounder who started at right guard last fall for the Bears as a sophomore. “I’m able to work on my technique and compete against some of the better guys in the state.”
Jones has already received an offer from CSU, but does not plan to commit anywhere until he gets a better feel for which program might be the best fit for his talents.
“If I didn’t have off-season training I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Jones said. “I want to keep my recruitment open. There’s a lot of time left before I need to make any decision.”
The players said their off-season training is more important than ever since the Bears are moving up to 4A next fall.
“The talk we hear all the time is that since you guys are 3A that’s why you win all those championships,” Costanzo said. “We don’t see it that way. We know that overall we have the better athletes, but we also work hard every day. We don’t even think about us going to 4A. We just try to focus on that opponent that weekend.
“We have to come in every day working and grinding.”