Growth was the common theme addressed by speakers at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce State of the Tri-Lakes Region luncheon.
Municipal and county government officials spoke about the achievements and challenges for the area faced in 2019 at the Feb. 7 gathering at Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs.
John Cressman, mayor of Palmer Lake, was first in the elected official lineup. Among the achievements for Palmer Lake, he mentioned the pedestrian walkway over the railroad track installed earlier this year. The bridge has been a five-year endeavor for its coordinators, partially funded by the town and a grant from Greater Outdoors Colorado.
“Hopefully, the bridge will lead to a new sports complex by Palmer Lake. That is one of the big dreams for Awake the Lake,” Cressman said. Awake Palmer Lake is the nonprofit organization that devotes its efforts to the beautification and development of the Palmer Lake Regional Recreation Area.
Cressman went on to provide an update on the town’s newly replaced 250,000-gallon underground water tank, now available for firefighter use, as well as with a recently redrawn flood plain map that will enable many property owners to save money by not requiring flood insurance.
He noted the Palmer Lake Star, the lighting of which is holiday tradition for the region, and the Town Hall have been officially added to the Colorado Historical Society register of historic landmarks.
“Life is good in Palmer Lake,” he said, before making a final request for donations for the town’s fireworks display at Palmer Lake during its annual Fourth of July festivities.
Monument mayor Don Wilson’s time at the podium focused on the town’s community outreach programs.
He said during 2019 the town’s staff volunteered more than 60 hours to assist nonprofit Tri-Lakes Cares. Another highlight was when the town received the Pikes Peak Region of YMCA’s Community Partnership Award.
Wilson also noted Monument Police Department officer Andrew Romano has spearheaded events to show the community’s youth alternatives to drugs and alcohol.
Wilson also mentioned how pleased he is to see the town working with Triview Metropolitan District and director Jim McGrady over the past year to help address the municipalities’ challenges. “It’s great to see the town and Triview really come together to come up with resolutions for our community and improve our roads,” Wilson said.
Two members of the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners — Stan VanderWerf, representing District 3, and Holly Williams, representing District 1 —were on hand to recap the year’s efforts from county government.
“We are the most popular county in Colorado,” VanderWerf said of El Paso County. “We are projected to reach 1.2 million residents by 2050.”
With the growth of the county population, and if the 2020 U.S. Census records the numbers projected for El Paso County, the State of Colorado may increase from seven to eight House Representatives at the federal level, VanderWerf said.
The region’s growth has put the county economy in “excellent shape” but has also created challenges to maintain the characteristics of the community which residents cherish, VanderWerf said.
The Colorado Department of Transportation was able to allocate funds to the bridge over Interstate 25 at the County Line Road interchange, he said. However, CDOT was not able to cover costs of “beautifying the bridge,” and the county is seeking the funds to do this.
“Essentially, it’s the welcome portal for El Paso County,” VanderWerf said. He estimated beautification costs for the bridge at around $300,000.
VanderWerf gave updates on 55 county-wide construction projects, the Clerk and Recorder’s office installing kiosks at it Department of Motor Vehicle locations around town to help reduce wait times. He said Pikes Peak Workforce placed 13,910 people in jobs in 2019, with an average annual income of $45,393.
The District Attorney’s office is up 53% over the last five years with felony filings and has collected $5,758,884 in restitution for victims of crimes, VanderWerf said.
Commissioner Holly Williams highlighted the work of the El Paso County Youth Suicide Prevention Work Group. She said because of the work the group has done with 90 other community partners, the county recorded a 47% decrease in youth suicides since its inception in 2016.
However, the county is going to have to look at creating TABOR ballot issues to continue and develop services required for citizens and the population growth, Williams said.
“At some point, we are going to have to talk about measures to help fund what our citizens need,” she said.
Williams closed by noting there are 40 volunteer committees for El Paso County, all of which are important in finding solutions to the county’s challenges and maintaining its successes.
The Tri-Lakes Chamber will host its 2020 Annual Award Dinner and Auction from 6-11 p.m. April 4 at the Colorado Springs Marriott. Tickets are $75 for members and $90 for non-members.