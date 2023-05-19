A shooting involving officers of the Monument Police Department was reported Thursday afternoon.
Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Knollwood Drive and Quarry Way, a residential neighborhood in Monument, north of Colorado Springs.
The Colorado Springs Police Department is leading an investigation into the shooting.
Additional details on the circumstances or outcome of the shooting have not been released, but police said there is no threat to the public.
🚨 CSPD Responding to OIS in Monument 🚨— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 18, 2023
CSPD Detectives are responding as the lead investigative agency for an Officer Involved Shooting by Monument Police Officers. The OIS occurred near Knollwood Dr. & Quarry Way.
