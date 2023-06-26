Back in 1776, John Adams one-upped Nostradamus with this prediction concerning the Fourth of July:

“The date will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance, by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more.”

For over 200 years, we’ve been celebrating with parades, games, illuminations and the rest.

Adams missed the pancake breakfasts, but let’s not nitpick.

There will be plenty of celebrating this Fourth of July in the Tri-Lakes area.

Long known for its Fourth of July festivities, the Tri-lakes area will be presenting “A Celebration of Independence.” A fun run, pancake breakfast and the area’s very popular street fair will lead into aircraft flybys, a concert and the famous fireworks over Palmer Lake.

“We are the biggest and the best small-town Fourth of July festival in Colorado,” Terri Hayes, President and CEO of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, said. “If you are watching the parade or at the street fair everybody of all ages has a big smile on their face. They are waving their flags, and wearing red, white and blue. There is not a better place to celebrate our nation’s birthday.”

But with all of the celebrating — with and without alcohol — it’s wise to evaluate just what the revolution was to the people who lived it.

“But what do we mean by the American Revolution? Do we mean the American war? The Revolution was effected before the war commenced,” Adams said. “The Revolution was in the minds and hearts of the people; a change in their religious sentiments, of their duties and obligations.

“This radical change in the principles, opinions, sentiments, and affections of the people was the real American Revolution.”

Some would say we are in the midst of another American Revolution, for better or worse. When you read “radical change in the principles, opinions, sentiments, and affections of the people,” the parallels are difficult to deny.

The perpetrators of the original revolution had no idea whether it would succeed or fail. They put themselves on the line out of faith that the outcome would be more beneficial than the status quo.

There have been other revolutions to be sure. Emancipation and suffrage were thankfully successful. Prohibition succeeded and was subsequently repealed. Others have failed to grab the “affections of the people.”.

Will the changes we are now experiencing flourish or fade? Will the United States be delivered or diminished as a result?

I wish I could ask John Adams.