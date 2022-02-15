It seems to be one of the great debates between all book lovers — what’s the best way to read, and why?
Some people prefer holding a printed book in their hands, feeling the paper and physically turning the pages from a cozy spot. Others select a lightweight tablet that can go anywhere with them, often with multiple books loaded and some being read simultaneously, with digital tags and notes for each. Then there are those who gravitate toward audiobooks since they favor hearing someone read to them and visualizing the content or story while they’re commuting to and from work, traveling, cleaning, or winding down from a busy day.
Though it might sound like the most diplomatic answer that a library employee can give, I really do find something enjoyable about each of the above options. I prefer nonfiction books in audio format, listening to them before bed or while driving. I love holding a physical book when I’m reading fiction (sometimes up way past my bedtime). But I also usually have multiple digital books on my eReader, fond of how little space it takes up on my nightstand and how it easily slips into my bag when I’m on the go.
Regardless of the format, almost all the books I read come from Pikes Peak Library District due to its large selection and ease of use for patrons. With my treasured library card, I tap PPLD’s mobile app or visit their online catalog to find whatever it is I’m looking for — a memoir or biography, contemporary fiction, a book on mastering photography or trying new recipes, or something else — in print, digital, or audio format. I get notifications when my item is ready for pick up from my “home” library or available for download via OverDrive and their Libby app.
For those like me who appreciate reading and new activities (and a good challenge), I invite you to join me in participating in PPLD’s annual Winter Adult Reading Program, which runs through March 31. This year’s theme is “Ocean of Possibilities,” and the program, once again, is full of opportunities, entertainment, learning and prizes, all of which can be enjoyed from the comforts of home, at the Library or elsewhere.
Registration is free, and all you need to do is set and complete goals for reading or activities. Simply sign up online, or visit one of our library locations to get started with a printed game card.
Besides reading, participants can log activities to earn prizes, whether they attend an in-person or virtual event, pick up a take and make kit at one of our libraries, watch a movie based on a book, or choose something else from the suggestion list. Some of the activity and event opportunities for this year include a pirate movie marathon, shipwreck hunting, DIY candle holders, under-the-sea escape rooms, and take-home kits for a felt underwater garden and sea art.
Participants are eligible for prizes at various milestones throughout the Winter Adult Reading Program, merely by logging their activities or days of reading at least 30 minutes. The 2022 prizes include a chocolate treat, reusable utensil set and special mug, along with a grand prize drawing. Find out more at ppld.org/WinterReading.
I hope you register for the Winter Adult Reading Program hosted by PPLD. And feel free to reach out and share your favorite reads from our large physical and digital collection!
Michelle Ray is Chief Communications Officer for Pikes Peak Library District. Besides touting all that the library offers, the Kentucky native enjoys spending time with her husband, stepchildren and pets, plus hiking, paddling and volunteering. She can be reached at mray@ppld.org or by calling 719-531-6333, ext. 6401.