The Lewis-Palmer baseball team is hitting the ball out of the park at a frantic pace this spring.
On Thursday, three different Rangers went yard — Mick Kazlausky, Blake Nelson and Cooper Ciesielski — during an impressive 11-6 victory over previously undefeated Cheyenne Mountain. That raised L-P’s total to 14 dingers in seven games.
“We’ve got some good hitters,” Lewis-Palmer coach Brett Lester said.
Ciesielski has five home runs, which ties him for the team lead with Justin Hudson. Kazlausky, the team’s leadoff hitter, has three round-trippers, while Nelson’s blast on Thursday was his first of the season.
The Rangers aren’t just all about the long ball. Senior Caleb Ralph has been solid on the mound, posting a 2-1 record with a 2.38 ERA in 17.2 innings. He’s struck out 25 and issued just four walks while allowing 11 hits.
“It’s exciting to see so many guys step up this season,” Lester said. “It should be a lot of fun as we move forward.”
Bears volleyball keep hardware in Monument
When Palmer Ridge won the Class 4A state volleyball championship on May 13, the Bears secured a fifth-consecutive state title for the Town of Monument.
Rival Lewis-Palmer won 4A state championships from 2016-19. The 2020 season was delayed seven months by COVID. Palmer Ridge’s championship counts for the 2020 year.
The 2021 season is scheduled to begin in early August.
Since 2008, Cheyenne Mountain, Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge have combined to win the last 13 4A state crowns. Lewis-Palmer also won state titles in 2013 and 2014. Cheyenne Mountain won titles from 2008-12 and again in 2015.
Burling off the pitch
Lewis-Palmer alum Bobby Burling, who spent 11 seasons as a forward in Major League Soccer, is working as a sports medicine sales associate for Stryker in Denver.
Burling, 36, retired from the Colorado Rapids following the 2017 season. He played three seasons with the Rapids. He also played in MLS for Chivas USA and the San Jose Earthquakes.
Burling started 151 of the 169 career MLS games he played. The 6-foot-6 multi-talented athlete — he was also a star basketball player in high school — scored five career goals and added two assists.
Former L-P volleyball player having solid season at UCCS
Jenna Szilagyi, who played volleyball for Lewis-Palmer as a freshman before transferring to Valor Christian, had a solid redshirt freshman season with the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Mountain Lions.
The outside hitter played in 10 of 14 matches, recording 53 kills, 18 digs and seven blocks in 27 sets. She racked up a season-high 13 kills against Westminster on Jan. 22, and had 12 kills and a season-high .429 hitting percentage against Western Colorado on March 18.
Szilagyi graduated from Valor Christian in 2019. She helped the Eagles win the 2018 5A state championship.