The start of the 2021-22 Colorado High School Activities Association fall prep sports season is less than three weeks away.
According to the CHSAA website, boys’ golf can hold its first practices on Aug. 2. The first matches can be played as early as Aug. 5.
All other fall sports are set to begin on Aug. 9. Those sports include football, boys’ and girls’ cross country, girls’ volleyball, softball, boys’ soccer, field hockey, gymnastics, boys tennis, spirit and unified bowling.
The 2020-21 season was anything but normal. It was a hodge-podge of sports being played during nontraditional parts of the year. All sports played reduced seasons.
Four fall sports teams from the Pikes Peak region won state championships last calendar year. Rampart volleyball (Class 5A), Palmer Ridge volleyball (4A), The Classical Academy girls’ cross country (3A) and Manitou Springs football (2A).
Other fall teams and programs who were state runners-up last year include Palmer Ridge football (4A), Cheyenne Mountain boys’ tennis (4A), TCA football (3A), Thomas MacLaren School boys’ soccer (2A), Cheyenne Mountain boys’ cross country (4A) and TCA boys’ cross country (3A).
BEARS OPEN AT PUEBLO EAST
The Palmer Ridge football team begins its quest for a fifth consecutive trip to the state finals with a road game at Pueblo East on Aug. 27.
The Bears, who will be coached this season by Mike Armentrout — a former assistant under Tom Pulford who stepped down earlier this year — will compete in the 4A Southern 1 Conference.
Conference foes include Montrose, Ponderosa, Air Academy, Heritage and Vista Ridge.
Palmer Ridge’s nonleague schedule includes a home game against crosstown rival Lewis-Palmer on Sept. 10 at Don Breese Stadium.
RANGERS IN 3A NORTH WEST LEAGUE
The Lewis-Palmer football team is playing in the 3A North West League this season with Green Mountain, Conifer, Evergreen, Littleton and Lutheran.
THUNDER IN 3A SOUTHERN 1
Discovery Canyon’s football team is playing in the 3A Southern I League with the likes of Durango, Mitchell, Sand Creek and Harrison.
TITANS OPEN WITH MEAN MOOSE
The TCA football team, which played for the 3A state title in the spring, hosts Alamosa in its season opener on Aug, 27.
The Titans will play in the 2A Tri-Peaks League this fall with Woodland Park, Lamar, La Junta and Manitou Springs.
CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN STAMPEDE
The Cheyenne Mountain Stampede, also known as the pre-state cross country meet, will take place Sept. 3 at Bear Creek Park/Norris Penrose Events Center.