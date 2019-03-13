Looking for the latest addition to the area music scene? Just follow the procession of cowboy hats, boots and jeans to the Northgate neighborhood, home to the newly-opened Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers. This state-of-the-art venue is the logical extension of Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern owner J.W. Roth’s vision for his campus just off I-25 and across the street from Bass Pro Shops.
“The time had come for us to make something happen with our property adjacent to the restaurant, and I’ve always loved music,” said Roth, an area native and CEO of Roth Industries headquartered near New Life Church. “Once the decision was made to go in this direction we knew we wanted to create the kind of venue that would draw top-tier artists from around the country, and where our friends and neighbors around here can join us for a great meal and a drink, and kick up their heels. We’re off to a great start — the performers and audiences are really loving it.”
The 16,000-square-foot facility opened in February with a pair of shows by The Frontmen of Country, featuring the lead singers of the bands Restless Heart, Little Texas and Lonestar, followed by two sold-out performances featuring country star Billy Dean and his band. The dinner-and-dancing setup for these shows accommodates around 420 guests; indoor concert capacity is 1,000, with a total indoor/outdoor capacity of 1,400. Bourbon Brothers management and staff take care of food-and-beverage service.
“We’re equipped to handle a variety of different events, from national touring musicians to weddings, proms and gatherings of all kinds,” said Roth, a Black Forest resident who was born and raised in Douglas County. “The music will be the main draw, but there’ll be more to it as we go. We want to be a good neighbor and an asset to the community, and look forward to hosting events that will bring people around here together on a regular basis.”
The connection between the California-based Boot Barn western stores (who acquired naming rights in 2018) and the new venue is a natural, according to Bourbon Brothers Entertainment president Brock Matthews, also a Tri-Lakes area resident and a graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School. “Boot Barn is one of the biggest promoters of good country music around the nation, and one of their stores is right up the street from us, which makes it easy for them to be represented at each of our events. They’ve proven to be a great partner so far, and we’re happy to be taking this journey with them.”
A treat for local music aficionados is on tap for next month, with the beloved Flying W Wranglers playing two shows every Sunday in April. “We love the Wranglers, and they’re an institution around here,” said Matthews. “We’ll be serving barbecue and beans and all the fixin’s on Sundays, which should make anyone ‘homesick’ for the Flying W Ranch feel right at home.” The Flying W Ranch was lost in the 2013 Black Forest fire and has yet to be rebuilt.
Performers in March included country singer Easton Corbin and “Legends of Rock” former Ambrosia lead singer David Pack’s group, featuring former big-name band alumni John Elefante (Kansas) and Wally Palmar (The Romantics).
“There’s nothing quite like this venue along the Front Range, and we’re excited about what’s happening here,” said Roth.
As to the music you’re likely to see and hear at the new spot: the sound, stage and lighting are state of the industry, but the sounds will tend toward the traditional.
“I’m a fan of country and Southern rock, which is what we’re going to lean towards. If I don’t have it in my truck, you won’t hear it on my stage,” Roth said.
For information on upcoming events, call 219-0775 or go to BootBarnHall.com.