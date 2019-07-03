NORTHERN EL PASO COUNTY STUDENTS EARN COLLEGE HONORS
Austin Gaylor and Kyle Wichert of Gleneagle were named to Fort Lewis College’s Dean’s List for the spring semester. Fort Lewis College is located in Durango.
Andrew Wireman of Gleneagle earned Dean’s List honors for the spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Sydney Jones, Kaley Morgan and Leah Sundgaard, all of Gleneagle, earned Dean’s List honors for the spring semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Savannah Olmstead of Gleneagle and Alexander LaVerde of Monument earned President’s List honors for the spring semester at the University of Alabama.
Connor Larsen, Jenna Mcgann and Jack Seymour, all of Monument, earned Dean’s List honors for the spring semester at the University of Alabama.
Jadie Delange and Bailey Rosenstrauch, both of Monument, earned Dean’s List honors for the spring semester at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D.
AREA STUDENTS GRADUATE
Claire Anne Moeller and Leah Suzanne Sundgaard have both graduated from the University of Alabama. Moeller graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication and information sciences. Sundgaard graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Marren Blakely graduated from Kansas State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.