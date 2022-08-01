Bride1.jpg

Ivette Mejia, who’s husband is in the army, tries on a wedding dress at Something New during a dress giveaway, made possible by the bridal shop's partnership with Brides Across America. “It’s special because it shows that someone other than the military cares about what they do for our country,” Mejia said.

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette

COLORADO SPRINGS • A local boutique and national nonprofit helped make wedding dreams come true for 40 brides-to-be last week as part of Operation Wedding Gown.

Something New Boutique in north Colorado Springs and the nonprofit Brides Across America partnered to give away 40 wedding gowns to first responders and members of the military on July 27.

Bride4.jpg

During a wedding dress giveaway hosted by Something New, a bridal shop in Colorado Springs, and nonprofit Brides Across America, 40 military and first responder brides-to-be received free wedding dresses.

This was the fourth year Something New, 11590 Ridgeline Drive, Colorado Springs (80921) has hosted the event as a way to recognize and honor active military, first responders, healthcare workers and veterans, according to a news release.

Founded in 2007, Something New is the largest bridal and formal wear provider in Southern Colorado. It offers customers the finest options in wedding dresses, prom dresses, tuxedos, bridesmaids and mother’s dresses.

Bride2.jpg

Rebecca Gogal, an employee at Something New, hoists a pile of dresses picked out for a bride-to-be above her head.

To date, Brides Across America has gifted over 26,000 wedding dresses and over 25 free weddings to military and first responders.

Bride3.jpg

A bride-to-be tries on a flower crown to accent her wedding dress during a dress giveaway hosted by Something New, a bridal shop in Colorado Springs, and nonprofit Brides Across America, where 40 military and first responder brides-to-be received free wedding dresses. 

