COLORADO SPRINGS • A local boutique and national nonprofit helped make wedding dreams come true for 40 brides-to-be last week as part of Operation Wedding Gown.
Something New Boutique in north Colorado Springs and the nonprofit Brides Across America partnered to give away 40 wedding gowns to first responders and members of the military on July 27.
This was the fourth year Something New, 11590 Ridgeline Drive, Colorado Springs (80921) has hosted the event as a way to recognize and honor active military, first responders, healthcare workers and veterans, according to a news release.
Founded in 2007, Something New is the largest bridal and formal wear provider in Southern Colorado. It offers customers the finest options in wedding dresses, prom dresses, tuxedos, bridesmaids and mother’s dresses.
To date, Brides Across America has gifted over 26,000 wedding dresses and over 25 free weddings to military and first responders.