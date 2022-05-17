I’d like to give a well-deserved shoutout to one of The Tribune’s partners, Safe Place for Pets.
The nonprofit that serves El Paso and Teller counties combines animal welfare with “compassion and a desire to ease the burden for terminally ill pet owners throughout our community,” states its mission.
Safe Place for Pets also helps pet owners who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia and can no longer care for their beloved pets.
You may have noticed a recent addition to our pages, the Safe Place for Pets “Pet(s) of the Week,” featuring a dog or cat whose owner is no longer able to provide care for.
According to Carole Casner, Safe Place for Pets placement program director, Tribune readers have responded enthusiatically to the weekly calls for new families for these beloved pets.
She wrote in a recent email heralding a success story for a pair of bonded cats, “Jynx and Bailey from the last two weeks got adopted!! And the adopters report they saw them featured in the Tri Lakes Tribune! Many thanks.”
Casner said the nonprofit recently expanded its mission to help the pets of owners lost to COVID-19 to meet the needs of the community.
When a person is too ill to care for their pet, it is a major source of relief when their pets find new homes, Casner said.
Often the animals that are featured in our pages are senior pets, which can be challenging to find homes for. But the pet-loving readers of The Tribune don’t seem to mind if the animals are more mature.
The Colorado Springs-based Safe Place for Pets held its second Paws for Celebration Gala Saturday. The sold out event raised funds or the 501©(3) organization, and also recognized the more than 60 volunteers who support it, as well as its dedicated board and other individuals and groups who assist with the animals’ care and placement.
Special recognition was given to Joanne Bonacelli, who founded the charity 26 years ago after she and other hospice nurses witnessed firsthand the heartache people experience when faced with the uncertainty of their pets’ future after they can no longer care for them.
Proceeds from the event go toward the organization’s operations, animal care and other programs. The animals that come to the shelter may have dental or medical needs that need to be addressed before they can be adopted, and Safe Place makes sure the animals are cared for.
“Our mission allows us to establish a community where terminally ill people have the support for their pets’ care and quality of life, even if they are unable to provide that care themselves. We are a volunteer-run organization, and we pride ourselves on our passion and commitment to our animals and our community,” states the organization’s website.
Fosters, donors and volunteers are always welcome. Learn more atsafeplacepets.org or by calling 719-359-0201.
Please see this week’s Pet of the Week, Trip the cat, on page 11.
