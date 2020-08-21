By Benn Farrell
Many people can’t remember what Envida was called prior to January 2018, which the organization's leadership considers to be the mark of a successful rebrand.
However, one of the nonprofit's critical needs has not changed. Envida — formerly Amblicab — still relies on a corps or volunteers to be able to offer transportation and home care for persons with disabilities, and low-income and older adults.
"We have proudly served the Colorado Springs community for nearly 50 years, providing transportation in our community. Our new name and brand reflect our continued commitment to our clients and their ever-changing needs. Always adapting, we now offer homecare services to more than 100 clients and caregivers," states Envida's website, envidacares.org.
Envida started in 1971 to support people with disabilities with transportation services and has grown to include other services. Envida’s transportation services remain crucial to help provide access to facilities and amenities, and thus aiding clients’ ability to remain living independently.
Administrators look to where the organization can best serve its communities, CEO Gail Nehls said.
“Transportation connects people to their community,” Nehls said. “You can stay in your home but still need to get out and do things to be happier and healthier.”
Nehls said the largest and latest challenge for Envida, since mid-March, has been pandemic prevention measures. The organization has to adjust to ever-changing mandates while continuing to provide support to those who need their services.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the volunteers Envida relied on for its operations in Monument have had to reduce their participation or no longer volunteer.
“We can appreciate that, but it doesn’t mean the people who need our transportation services have gone away,” Nehls said. “They still need to get their prescriptions, make their dialysis appointments. That’s one of the bigger challenges we’ve faced is maintaining our volunteer workforce.”
Envida has trained its drivers and other volunteers in social distancing and has provided personal protection equipment. The organization follows disease prevention recommendations from federal transit authorities as well as state, county and local health authorities to keep its drivers and riders safe, Nehls said.
Transit Manager Phill Van Horn agreed volunteers were critical to Envida’s operations — and not just in a functional capacity. “With our clients, there definitely is a personal connection between our volunteers and the drivers,” Van Horn said. “We really need volunteers to make this successful to be able to deliver this service cost effective and successful.”
While volunteers are not paid, they are provided with a mileage-based stipend for their services.
“Our volunteers are very committed to the people they are serving,” Nehls said.
Van Horn said Envida is asked to provide approximately 150 rides per month for the Monument community, which has demonstrated a very significant need which continues to grow.
Envida’s transportation services in Monument are publicly funded, with the largest portion of funds coming from the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Agency on Aging, which also helps support people 60-year and older. Other rides are funded by low-income housing authorities, non-emergent medical transportation agencies, the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Department of Transportation and others, as well as funding from private foundations.
As for rebranding efforts, Nehls said it was decided to rebrand about four years ago when Amblicab started to offer home care for people with low income. Also, it was discovered people had trouble either saying Amblicab or even spelling it, so administrators went to a local design firm to help articulate the services Envida provides and establish a new brand.
“We do have a strong reputation as well, which has really helped reinforce that brand,” Nehls said. “We are proud to be partners with the Monument community and support more of El Paso County. Working with the Tri-Lakes is just part of who we are.”