While many may be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the traditional fermented libation, those who wish to remain dry and celebrate as a family have a safe option that night.

The local music group Ashtônz recently announced plans for the St. Pat’s No Booze Ash-Bash, 6-9 p.m., March 17 at the Woodmoor Barn Community Center in Monument. The event is designed and promoted as a family-friendly, non-alcoholic alternative to traditional St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Ashtônz front man Charlie Searle describes the event as offering the St. Patrick’s Day fun without the headache, the heartache or the handcuffs.

“It’s a safe space for getting out on St. Pat’s and what should be a fun alternative to all the other shenanigans, pardon my Gaelic, afoot that weekend,” Searle said.

The event, sponsored by Schur Success Group, the Tri-Lakes Rotary Club, Timberline Animal Hospital and Larry and Mary Obenauf, will feature live music from the Ashtônz and friends. Although snacks are provided inside the Woodmoor Barn, like chips, salsa and a charcuterie board, the Comfortably Done food truck will be on site as well.

Comfortably Done is known for its old-school meal lineup and habit-forming mini donuts, the truck will offer meals and food items, all for under $10 dollars, not included in the cost of admission. Light refreshments like soda, water and coffee will be available in the center as well.

Admission for St. Pat’s No Booze Ash-Bash is $12 for all-ages over four years old. Children three and under are free.

The Monument-based Ashtônz have been a staple of local live music playing 50 shows any given year and bringing with it a mixed repertoire of more than 650 covers and original tunes. Their setlist touches on a wide variety of musical genres.

The Ashtônz have thrown at least one no-booze event at Searle Ranch in Monument every summer for the past few years, including the summer during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this is the first St. Patrick’s Day event of this kind, Searle said.

“We’re hoping to make it an annual thing,” he said.

Having walked away from the consumption of alcohol 20 years ago himself, Searle said he and the Ashtonz are happy to create a part situation where people in recovery can have fun without the usual social “triggers,” and an event for families, or individuals, who wish to get out but not in a drinking environment.

“It was a dead-end road I had to get off of,” Searle said looking back on his two-decade departure from alcohol. “I saw, with help, that there was no happy ending on that path, in my case.

“I remind myself that the bar scene just isn’t for everyone, whether or not they have issues around alcohol.”

Tickets for the event are available at www.StPatsAshBash2023.eventbrite.com or by calling (719) 649-0058.