University of Colorado at Colorado Springs students will pay the same tuition rate in 2020-2021 as they did for the academic year that just concluded, the four-campus University of Colorado Board of Regents agreed last week.
It’s the second consecutive year for no tuition increases.
“Nobody here can remember the last time we had back-to-back years with zero percent tuition increases — it certainly hasn’t happened in recent memory,” CU system spokesman Ken McConnellogue said.
Tuition for all in-state and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students at UCCS is holding steady. For in-state undergraduates enrolling in 30 credit-hours for the year, the base tuition will be $8,850, plus student fees, course fees, athletics participation and other expenses such as books and materials. Completing 30 hours a year is what is needed to complete an undergraduate degree in four years.
Out-of-state undergraduates will pay $23,970 for 30 credit-hours next school year, which is also the same rate.
The decision came May 19, one day after Gov. Jared Polis announced that he’s releasing $450 million of federal stimulus money to Colorado colleges and universities to help students and institutions offset costs related to the coronavirus pandemic. The CU system will receive $127 million, which will be allocated among the four campuses, McConnellogue said.
Institutions would have to commit to not raising 2020-2021 tuition for undergraduates by more than 3% to qualify for the funds, Polis said.
In general, regents said at the May 19 meeting they are happy Polis recognizes the critical role higher education plays in advancing Colorado’s economy, health and culture, but also how important the stimulus funding will be to support students whose lives and educational journeys were upended by the pandemic.
“While families face a lot of uncertainty in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re committed to offering access and affordability for our students who are making college decisions for next year,” UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy said in a statement.
Compared with other CU institutions, UCCS will continue to be the best value for a student taking 30 credit-hours by more than $1,000 a year, he said.
“UCCS remains one of the best investments in Colorado,” Reddy said.
“Our students graduate with less debt and higher earning potential than their peers across the state, and every member of our campus is committed to their long-term success.”
CU Boulder also won’t raise rates for all categories of students for the 2020-2021 academic year. One of the system’s only changes in the price of tuition starting in the fall is that out-of-state students at Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora will see a 3% tuition increase.
Enrollment at UCCS for the summer term, which will be online only, is “flat,” spokesman Jared Verner said.
Projections for fall enrollment won’t be determined for several weeks, as many students are waiting to see what happens with the pandemic, but freshman orientation has been held online and applications continue to be processed, Verner said.
Fall enrollment at UCCS was down last year for the first time in more than a decade.
The board of regents is to vote on the system’s 2020-21 operating budget at its June meeting. State appropriations were still being negotiated by the Joint Budget Committee before the General Assembly resumed this year’s session on May 26.
Contact the writer: 476-1656