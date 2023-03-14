I don’t shop at Trader Joe’s very often, but it’s good to know that they have a “no questions asked” return policy. They will give customers a refund for any item as long as the receipt and the original packaging are provided. Whether the customer ate the food and thought it was terrible or ate the food and liked it, they honor the No Questions Asked policy. This approach respects the customer because they’re not pressured to explain why they want a refund or give any reason whatsoever. Other retail companies like L.L. Bean and REI have similar No Questions Asked policies as well.

Three years ago, baskets started to appear in the waiting rooms of several children’s hospitals in St. Louis, Missouri. The baskets are filled with an assortment of cable gun locks which adults can take for free. There are no forms to fill out and no requests to be made. There are no questions asked. Instructions for the gun locks are inside the clear plastic packaging for parents to take home to read.

Since that effort began three years ago, thousands of free gun locks have been taken from the baskets. Currently in the St. Louis Missouri area, nearly 20 hospitals are providing such baskets. Dr. Lindsay Clukies, a pediatric ER physician at one of the hospitals, has seen patients, parents, and grandparents take a free gun lock along when they left the hospital. No explanation needed, no conversation expected, and no questions asked. This approach is clearly working.

In other situations, however, questions must be asked. Years ago when awareness of peanut allergies was in the national headlines, parents, teachers, and babysitters knew whether a child had a peanut allergy. After all, for some kids peanut allergies can be life threatening. For other kids, allergies to cats can cause severe reactions like rashes, hives, or difficulties breathing. When parents make arrangements for their kids to play, study, or hang out at a friend’s house, it’s par for the course to ask beforehand whether any foods or pets are problematic. It’s part of the conversation. A similar approach should be followed regarding gun safety in the home.

It’s as simple as laying it out from the start. Before kids get together at someone’s house, the hosting parent can say, “we have a dog and a cat, the gate to the pool in the backyard is always locked and alcohol is locked up and out of reach of children. Our guns aren’t loaded and they’re kept in a locked safe out of harm’s way.” In addition, the parent can ask, “do you have any safety questions or concerns? And, what about these things when my child is at your house?”

According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Gun Violence Solutions, most kids know where guns are kept in their homes and can get to them quickly. In 2022, more than 300 children ages 11 and younger were killed by guns and more than 700 were injured. Unfortunately, we know this sad state of affairs all too well by reading the news. In Virginia in

January, a 6 year-old boy brought a 9mm Taurus pistol to school in their backpack and shot his first-grade teacher in her hand and chest. The teacher was seriously injured and hospitalized, and continues her rehabilitation and recovery. Last month, in separate incidents in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, 6 year-old boys brought guns to school in their backpacks. Apparently, the day before school in Pennsylvania, the kid’s 10 year-old brother removed the bullets from a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and pretended to shoot his little brother by pointing the gun at him. That very night in the middle of the night, the 6 year-old boy took the gun from a dresser in their mother’s room. The next morning, he hopped on the school bus and showed the gun to some other students who reported it to the school’s secretary. Fortunately, the weapon was immediately confiscated. The same week, in North Carolina, a 6 year-old brought a gun to school to show their classmates. The parent was charged with storing a firearm in a manner accessible to children. The Pennsylvania parent was charged with a felony endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment for failing to secure firearms in the home. Police arrested the adults in both of these situations. The charges range from felony endangering the welfare of a child to reckless endangerment for failing to secure firearms in the home. Fortunately in these two incidents, the weapons weren’t used and no one was injured or killed.

In these days where gun violence is a daily occurrence, it’s necessary to know, to ask, and to tell. The kids on the bus saw something and said something. Quick action prevented what could have been a tragedy. Safety must be ensured at all costs and prevention is our responsibility as parents, neighbors, and community members.

Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived in Colorado Springs for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at jdrichman6845@msn.com.