Instructors Chelsey Hylton, left, and Chris Frayer practice their skydiving skills March 11 in the wind tunnel at iFLY Colorado Springs, a new indoor skydiving venue in Polaris Pointe retail center. Wind speeds inside the tunnel range from 90 to 130 mph depending on a flier’s weight and experience level.
Ever thought you might want to experience the thrill of skydiving? There’s just one catch: You have to jump out of an airplane to do it.
So here’s the next best thing for folks who want the excitement, but not the white knuckles, cold sweats and stomach butterflies that might come with, well, throwing yourself out of an airplane in flight: Simulate the experience and never leave the ground.
The three-story venue opened March 12 in the Polaris Pointe retail center, southeast of Interstate 25 and Northgate Boulevard on the Springs’ far north side. Three retired Air Force colonels and 1979 graduates of the Air Force Academy have launched iFLY, which operates as a franchise of Austin, Texas-based iFly Indoor Skydiving.
iFLY Colorado Springs’ centerpiece is a 40-foot-tall, 14-foot-diameter, enclosed glass wind tunnel, the tallest in the nation and the newest generation of such facilities, said marketing and sales manager Catherine Moore.
Four fans propel powerful winds upward from the bottom of the tunnel, which allow fliers who’ve donned helmets, goggles and flight suits, and who are aided by certified flight instructors, to float on air as if they had jumped out of a plane.
Wind speeds range from 90 to 130 mph, depending on a flier’s weight and experience level.
“People skydive just for the fun of it; it’s a thrill,” said Michael “Omar” Bradley, who owns iFLY Colorado Springs along with partners Joel Maynard and Karl “Korky” von Kessel. “What the wind tunnel provides is the same type of thrill without having to go up in an airplane and jump out.”
Fliers undergo a brief training session in an on-site classroom; they’re taught not to jump or fall when they enter the wind tunnel, but to lean into the chamber as they begin to float on air.
Newcomers learn basic flying skills and, with more training, can move up to advanced aerial maneuvers and group flying.
iFLY is open to the public and will target families and accommodate birthday parties, corporate events and other gatherings, Moore said.
The venue isn’t just for beginners. iFLY expects to attract experienced skydivers who want additional training, Moore said. The Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue parachute team and the 10th Special Forces Group stationed at Fort Carson have booked time to use the venue, she said.
The starting price for two, one-minute flights is $84.99 per person, which includes flying gear and instructions. Packages also are available for a maximum of five flights; fliers also can pay an additional fee for so-called high flights — in which instructors float fliers upward about 20 feet to the wind tunnel’s halfway point.
In addition to the wind tunnel, iFLY amenities include a full bar and pizza oven, an outdoor deck with mountain views, several rows of stairstep seating to watch fliers and a conference room for company meetings or other gatherings.
iFLY becomes the latest entertainment venue at Polaris Pointe.
Local developer Gary Erickson launched the project more than a decade ago as a 200-acre retail complex. It’s anchored by Bass Pro Shops and home to dozens of stores, restaurants, service-oriented businesses and entertainment venues including Overdrive Raceway and Magnum Shooting Center.
In recent years, Erickson has put more emphasis on bringing in people-generating attractions to Polaris Pointe, such as iFLY, TopGolf and the AirCity 360 Adventure Park, an indoor family entertainment center.
Instructors Chelsey Hylton, left, and Chris Frayer practice their skydiving in the flight chamber Friday, March 11, 2022, at iFLY Colorado Springs. The winds speeds are 90 to 130 mph depending on the flyer’s weight and experience level. The indoor skydiving business in the Polaris Pointe shopping area opens Saturday, March 12. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Instructors Chelsey Hylton, left, and Chris Frayer practice their skydiving skills March 11 in the wind tunnel at iFLY Colorado Springs, a new indoor skydiving venue in Polaris Pointe retail center. Wind speeds inside the tunnel range from 90 to 130 mph depending on a flier’s weight and experience level.
Instructor Chelsey Hylton puts on her helmet before skydiving in the flight chamber Friday at iFLY Colorado Springs, a new indoor skydiving venue that opens Saturday in the Polaris Pointe shopping center on the city's north side. CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE
Instructors Chelsey Hylton, left, and Chris Frayer practice their skydiving skills Friday in the wind tunnel at iFLY Colorado Springs, a new indoor skydiving venue that opens Saturday at the northside Polaris Pointe retail center. Wind speeds inside the tunnel range from 90 to 130 mph depending on a flier’s weight and experience level. CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE
Instructor Chris Frayer dives in the wind tunnel Friday at iFLY Colorado Springs, a new indoor skydiving venue that opens Saturday at the northside Polaris Pointe retail center. CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE
Instructor Chris Frayer practices skydiving skills Friday at iFLY Colorado Springs, a new indoor skydiving venue that opens Saturday at the northside Polaris Pointe retail center. CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE
Instructor Chris Frayer practices skydiving in the wind tunnel Friday, March 11, 2022, at iFLY Colorado Springs. The wind speeds inside the tunnel range from 90 to 130 mph depending on the flyer’s weight and experience level. The indoor skydiving business in the Polaris Pointe shopping area opens Saturday, March 12. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Instructors Chelsey Hylton, left, and Chris Frayer practice their skydiving in the flight chamber Friday, March 11, 2022, at iFLY Colorado Springs. The indoor skydiving business in the Polaris Pointe shopping area opens Saturday, March 12. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Instructors Chelsey Hylton, left, and Chris Frayer practice their skydiving skills Friday in the wind tunnel at iFLY Colorado Springs. The new indoor skydiving venue opens Saturday in the Polaris Pointe shopping center on the Springs' far north side. CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE
Instructors Chelsey Hylton, left, and Chris Frayer practice their skydiving in the wind tunnel Friday, March 11, 2022, at iFLY Colorado Springs. The wind speeds inside the tunnel range from 90 to 130 mph depending on the flyer’s weight and experience level. The indoor skydiving business in the Polaris Pointe shopping area opens Saturday, March 12. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Springs' first indoor skydiving tunnel opens tomorrow in the Polaris Pointe shopping area.
1 of 12
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Instructors Chelsey Hylton, left, and Chris Frayer practice their skydiving in the flight chamber Friday, March 11, 2022, at iFLY Colorado Springs. The winds speeds are 90 to 130 mph depending on the flyer’s weight and experience level. The indoor skydiving business in the Polaris Pointe shopping area opens Saturday, March 12. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Photos by Christian Murdock, The Gazette
Instructors Chelsey Hylton, left, and Chris Frayer practice their skydiving skills March 11 in the wind tunnel at iFLY Colorado Springs, a new indoor skydiving venue in Polaris Pointe retail center. Wind speeds inside the tunnel range from 90 to 130 mph depending on a flier’s weight and experience level.
Instructor Chelsey Hylton puts on her helmet before skydiving in the flight chamber Friday at iFLY Colorado Springs, a new indoor skydiving venue that opens Saturday in the Polaris Pointe shopping center on the city's north side. CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE
Instructors Chelsey Hylton, left, and Chris Frayer practice their skydiving skills Friday in the wind tunnel at iFLY Colorado Springs, a new indoor skydiving venue that opens Saturday at the northside Polaris Pointe retail center. Wind speeds inside the tunnel range from 90 to 130 mph depending on a flier’s weight and experience level. CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE
Christian Murdock, The Gazette
Instructor Chris Frayer practices March 11, inside the wind tunnel at iFLY Colorado Springs, a new indoor skydiving facility in the Polaris Pointe retail complex.
Instructor Chris Frayer dives in the wind tunnel Friday at iFLY Colorado Springs, a new indoor skydiving venue that opens Saturday at the northside Polaris Pointe retail center. CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE
Instructor Chris Frayer practices skydiving skills Friday at iFLY Colorado Springs, a new indoor skydiving venue that opens Saturday at the northside Polaris Pointe retail center. CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE
Instructor Chris Frayer practices Friday at iFLY Colorado Springs, a new indoor skydiving venue that opens Saturday at the northside Polaris Pointe retail center. CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Instructor Chris Frayer practices skydiving in the wind tunnel Friday, March 11, 2022, at iFLY Colorado Springs. The wind speeds inside the tunnel range from 90 to 130 mph depending on the flyer’s weight and experience level. The indoor skydiving business in the Polaris Pointe shopping area opens Saturday, March 12. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Instructors Chelsey Hylton, left, and Chris Frayer practice their skydiving in the flight chamber Friday, March 11, 2022, at iFLY Colorado Springs. The indoor skydiving business in the Polaris Pointe shopping area opens Saturday, March 12. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Instructors Chelsey Hylton, left, and Chris Frayer practice their skydiving skills Friday in the wind tunnel at iFLY Colorado Springs. The new indoor skydiving venue opens Saturday in the Polaris Pointe shopping center on the Springs' far north side. CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Instructors Chelsey Hylton, left, and Chris Frayer practice their skydiving in the wind tunnel Friday, March 11, 2022, at iFLY Colorado Springs. The wind speeds inside the tunnel range from 90 to 130 mph depending on the flyer’s weight and experience level. The indoor skydiving business in the Polaris Pointe shopping area opens Saturday, March 12. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)