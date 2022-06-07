MONUMENT • The Town of Monument’s new planning director is off and running in her position.
Nina Ruiz took the role at the start of June. She brings to to the position years of municipal planning experience which started with college internships and most recently serving El Paso County for nine years.
Originally from Dearborn, Mich., Ruiz moved to Colorado Springs when she was in the first grade and has remained, growing up in the west and northwest areas. Most of her younger years were spent in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood.
All of Ruiz’s experience has been in the public sector of planning. While in college, she had two summer internships with the City of North Las Vegas. Her first job out of post-secondary school was with Jefferson County, where she served for three years before taking a position with El Paso County.
“What I love most about working in planning is the wide variety of opportunities that planning presents to problem solve and that the solutions have a positive and lasting effect on the community,” Ruiz said.
An aspect of planning that excites Ruiz is when the opportunity arises for her to act as mediator between two opposing sides. She enjoys attempting to discover how two differing ideas may be pieced together through compromise, helping each group achieve their goals, she said.
Ruiz was involved with a major overhaul of the regulations in Jefferson County to modernize them and make them more user friendly. She also aided the drafting of new regulations to allow for backyard bees and chickens, as well as accessory dwelling units.
While serving El Paso County, she helped in modernizing and revising regulations as well and resolvingrecurring issues, establishing procedures for paperless reviews and drafting procedures for staff and applicants on a variety of projects. In addition, she created checklist systems for application documents, and created a robust training schedule to quickly onboard new staff and allow existing staff to educate themselves for potential promotion.
With the massive growth along the Front Range, Ruiz said it is likely there will continue to be pressure for the Town of Monument to grow significantly in the upcoming years.
“Recognizing that, it will be important for the town to put rules, regulations and policies in place to ensure that any growth that may occur is thoughtful and adds to the quality of life of residents instead of deteriorating the quality of life,” she said.
“I am excited to better understand the goals of the town as well as the desires of the citizens to create an environment where those goals and desires are promoted.”
As she assumes the planning director’s role for Monument, her two main focuses for the department are maintaining and strengthening relationships with the various stakeholder groups to better understand the concerns and goals of each of them. She looks to determine how the planning department can best serve the community, Ruiz said.
Her other immediate priority is to determine what efficiencies and improvements are needed within the department to update procedures and to allow for optimal customer service to all stakeholders, she said.
Ruiz has two young children, 4 and 6 years old, and enjoys fishing and camping with them.