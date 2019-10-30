Black Forest Community Church will host a group of young men who will perform and bring attention to devastation in Nicaragua and the need for asylum among the most vulnerable.
The Nicavangelists will visit the church Nov. 7-11. The 10 a.m. worship at the church on Sunday, Nov. 10, will feature stories of how the boys escaped violence and persecution in Nicaragua and seek asylum in the United States. The community is welcome.
The young men, ages 10-27, come from varied backgrounds that may include not finishing schooling, membership in gangs, being orphaned, escaping trafficking, enduring child labor or abuse, and have suffered other acts of cruelty. Through the Nicavangelists, a talent-development program sponsored by American nonprofit Capital on the Edge Inc., these young men receive housing, food, clothing, education and a chance to learn talent including folk dancing, singing, acting and breakdance.
The Nicavangelists put together a street theater production which combines a spiritual element (the story of Jonah and the whale) and Nicaraguan culture (the socio-political crisis in Nicaragua). They travel Europe, the U.S. and Central America to perform in churches, educational institutions and at festivals, sharing their hope, the Nicaraguan youth culture and their talents.
“In April 2018, our world was turned upside down. A series of events led to a crisis which has since spiraled out of control. Now at the hands of a brutal, genocidal dictator, hundreds of Nicaraguans are dead; thousands have been injured, falsely imprisoned and tortured; and tens of thousands seek asylum in Costa Rica. The list of despicable instances of human rights abuses is extensive, in particular, attacks on children, women, the LGBT community, the church, the media, etc. Our response? We decided to be like Esther from the Bible and use our position of influence to speak out,” said the group’s executive director, Jed Brien.
About the upcoming visit, Rev. Marta Fioriti, pastor of Black Forest Community Church, said, “This is an ongoing conversation we are having in the church about how our mission is tied to important societal justice issues. … We’ve hosted RawTools, a Christian ministry addressing gun violence. We are talking immigration and migrants during Advent and Epiphany. Leading into Lent and spring, we will be taking up LGBTQ+ issues. Our mission is to be a radically open and hospitable ministry in northern El Paso County that affirms that all voices and stories and hearts are part of the kingdom of God, the beloved community of heaven. And we are a small little part of that vision.”
For more on the group, visit nicavangelists.com.