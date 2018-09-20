This is the third in a four-part series highlighting Lewis-Palmer School District’s 2018 Hall of Fame inductees. The induction ceremony and reception is from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road in Monument.
Of the many individuals who have been involved with Lewis-Palmer School District 38 over the years, few have touched as many lives as Benny Nasser. Never as an employee, but for 24 years as a highly involved volunteer, Nasser has impacted the lives of countless students through his volunteer work, primarily at Lewis-Palmer Middle School.
Nasser has been involved with DECA, middle school track and field, the “What Freedom Means to Me” essay, the third-grade dictionary program, builders club, the snack pack program, and more.
Though Nasser’s involvement in the district spreads across schools and grades, he prefers to work with middle school kids.
“I liked middle school kids because they’re still malleable,” said Nasser.
Builders club — which Nasser founded through a local Kiwanis group at Lewis-Palmer Middle School — focuses on leadership development and community involvement. Among the events that the club is involved in are the Fourth of July Parade, holiday bell ringing with the Salvation Army, and the Harvest of Love food drive.
“The kids think that what they’re really doing is getting food,” said Nasser of Harvest of Love. “What they’re really doing is learning how to start a project, manage it and run it, and that’s part of learning leadership.”
The majority of Builders Club events allow students to have interactions with individuals whose life experiences may be different from their own.
With that goal in mind, Nasser was also involved with the pen pals program at Lewis-Palmer Middle School. The program paired LPMS student with community members, and the pair would correspond through letters. Nasser participated in the program and recruited others to join.
Said Nasser, “It allowed (the students) to have some insight into the difference of adults versus children ... It was really a neat program because you got to know a couple kids that you were writing letters back and forth.”
Perhaps Nasser’s most rewarding involvement in education came after he was approached to mentor a fourth-grade student at Palmer Lake Elementary who came from a single-parent home. Nasser helped the student with his homework two to three times a week, and the two built a strong relationship over the course of five years.
“One of the things I tried to get through to him was you’re known by the people you associate with, so choose friends wisely,” Nasser said.
They lost contact after the student went to high school, until a few years ago when Nasser got a call from the student, who told him he had graduated from Metro State University. He now works for the U.S. Geological Survey.
And for Nasser, “ ... that’s what this is all about.”