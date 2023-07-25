Two were hospitalized and more injured in a deck collapse during a family reunion on July 24, according to the Monument Fire Department.

At around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews with the fire department received reports of a deck collapse in a Gleneagle neighborhood home off of Hunting Beach Drive.

According to Monument fire chief Andy Kovacs, the deck appeared to have dry rot, which mostly likely resulted in the collapse. Kovac said several people were on the deck at the time of the collapse and fell roughly 3 to 4 feet.

Officials said four people were injured within the incident, with two transported to the local hospital to be treated for minor and moderate injuries.