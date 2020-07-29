REP. LAMBORN ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR MILITARY SERVICE ACADEMIES
Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) is accepting applications for students interested in seeking a nomination to one of the U.S. military service academies. The deadline for submitting completed applications is Sept. 25.
To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, an applicant must meet the eligibility requirements established by law and receive a nomination from an authorized source, such as their member of Congress or one or both of their U.S. senators. Applicants must reside within the geographical boundaries of Colorado’s 5th Congressional District to be considered, except for those seeking a nomination to the United Merchant Marine Academy, who may apply to any of the federal representatives within the State of Colorado.
Colorado’s 5th Congressional District includes El Paso and Teller counties.
For more information or to apply, visit tinyurl.com/military-academy-nominations.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. announced Joshua A. Haddad of Colorado Springs (80921) was named to the President’s List. Haddad is majoring in financial management.
• Tibor Hegedus and Clair Nichols, both of northern Colorado Springs (80921), and Alexander LaVerde, Kaitlyn MacPherson, Jack Seymour and Kaitlyn Strugalski, all of Monument, were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
• Magdalen Owens of northern Colorado Springs (80921) and Meagan Wade of Monument were named to the President’s List at the University of Alabama.
• Grant Grotelueschen of northern Colorado Springs (80921) was honored by Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill., with the Jack L. Swartz Service Award given by the Applied Health Science Department. The departmental award was given at the college’s Honors Convocation ceremony.
• Ally Hansen and Lucas Walsh, both of Monument, graduated this spring from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla. Hansen graduated summa cum laude. Both Hansen and Walsh are also graduates of Palmer Ridge High School.
• Katie Cornelio of Monument was among 40 students selected to receive full tuition scholarships to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney in Kearney, Neb., as members of the Teachers Scholars Academy. “In its second year, the Teachers Scholars Academy was created to make college more affordable for prospective educators and grow the teacher workforce in Nebraska. The program is open to incoming freshmen majoring in education,” according to a release from the university.
• Hershel Lackey, Marc Reininger and Jared Rothwell, all of Monument, graduated from The University of Utah in Salt Lake City on April 30. Lackey majored in chemistry, Reininger majored in mechanical engineering and Rothwell majored in computer science.
• Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill., announced the following area students were named to the Dean’s List: Brooke Sweatman and Sarah Dammarell, both of Monument; and Grant Grotelueschen, Caleb Grotelueschen, Haley Bohannon and Rebecca Losey, all of northern Colorado Springs (80921).
• Jenna Lewis of Monument, a junior interior design major, was named to the Dean’s List at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.
• Shanna Smith of Palmer Lake was named to the Dean’s List of Distinction at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
• Hannah Spivey of Palmer Lake was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Blair Lane of Monument was named to the Dean’s List at Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Fla.
• The following Monument students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in Lincoln, Neb.: Evan Trent King, College of Business, marketing; Hayden Benet Lloyd, College of Business, business administration; Grace Elizabeth Szucs, College of Education and Human Sciences, athletic training; and Paul Tillotson, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.
• The following United States Air Force Academy cadets recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Emily Berexa, Vance Holub, Nicholas Kruppe, Meaghan Raab and Spencer Rohlwing.
• Lucy Harper of Monument graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communication.