VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR ADVISORY BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Services Block Grant Advisory Board.
The role of the El Paso County CSBG Advisory Board is to participate actively in the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of the CSBG program in El Paso County, serving low-income communities and making recommendations to the commissioners board.
The advisory board of the CSBG is currently seeking one new member. This member must be from either the low-income sector or from the private sector.
Applications are due by Sept. 4 and can be found at bit.ly/2QcdMjz.
Send completed applications to Board of County Commissioners (Attn: Ingrid Mobley), 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs 80903, or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397.
APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR BUSINESS RELIEF FUND PROGRAM
The El Paso County Regional Business Relief Fund, a new local grant program recently launched by the county, has announced that grant applications are now open to local small businesses and nonprofits in El Paso County that have been adversely affected by the pandemic. CARES Act dollars will fund the Regional Business Relief Fund as El Paso County continues to find tangible ways to support the local business community, and focus on the county’s COVID-19 response, recovery, and resiliency efforts.
The funds under the El Paso County Regional Business Relief Fund program will be awarded as a grant rather than a loan and will not have to be repaid by recipients. El Paso County businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees can apply to receive a grant of up to $20,000, which can be used to pay for expenses and economic hardship due to COVID-19. Funds can be used to cover costs such as rent and mortgage, utilities, employee payroll, accounts payable, other fixed debt costs, and personal protection equipment. Funds cannot be used for taxes or tax debt.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM. So far, more than 150 businesses and nonprofits have applied.
Applications will be processed by the county’s partner, Colorado Enterprise Fund, a nonprofit lender certified by the SBA. CEF will collect, analyze and score the applications, after which El Paso County will make final decisions on and disburse awards.
For more information, visit the El Paso County Regional Business Relief Fund website, coloradoenterprisefund.org/epcregionalbusinessrelieffund, or contact the Colorado Enterprise Fund team at epcgrant@coloradoenterprisefund.org.