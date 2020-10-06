EDUCATION UPDATES
• Nathaniel Bannister (80921), McKenize Elliott (80921), Matthew Hickerson (80921), Micah Hickerson (80921), Emily Homoki (80132), Faith McAllister (80132) and Zachary Wismer (80921) were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif., after finishing the semester with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
• Katie Doiron of Monument was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University after achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
• Saylor Sargent (80132) and Kyle Wichert (80921) were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Fort Lewis College in Durango after finishing the semester with a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
• Janet Tran of Colorado Springs graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., with a bachelor of science in geology and geographic information systems.