COLORADO SPRINGS RESIDENT WINS NATIONAL ESSAY COMPETITION
The Military Order of the World Wars recently announced that Abigail V. Deyoe of Colorado Springs won its annual Phoenician Award Essay competition and a $2,000 scholarship. Deyoe, a graduate of Castle Pines High School, attended the Rocky Mountain Youth Leadership Conference at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on June 24-28, 2019.
The RMYLC students selected Deyoe’s essay written during the conference as the best, which made her eligible for the national competition. After completion of her senior year, she enrolled at UCCS, where she plans to major in sports science.
The Phoenician Award was created to provide national recognition to a Youth Leadership Conference student who is judged to have written the most effective essay in competition. This year’s topic was: “Should term limits be applied to members of the US Congress? State your position and defend it.”
The recipient is selected from among candidates nominated for the award by each director of each multiple-day YLC. Second and third place winners received scholarships of $1,000 and $500, respectively.
BLOOD DRIVE AT ST. PETER CHURCH IN MONUMENT
A Vitalant-sponsored blood drive hosted by St. Peter Catholic Church will be held 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
The building is located at 55 Jefferson St. in Monument (80132).
“Nationally, thousands of drives have been canceled, which has resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of units of blood. There is a critical shortage of blood. But there are still emergencies and surgeries and babies being born. Many of these patients need blood. We can save lives, but we need your help!” the church said.
Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at Vitalant.org or call 800-365-0006 ext. 2. Donors are asked to wear a mask.
COUNTY OFFICE TO HIRE UP TO 600 JUDGES FOR NOVEMBER ELECTION
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder is hiring temporary election judges for the 2020 General Election.
Positions provide short-term support during the elections process — with varied dates, locations and hours. Positions have various assignment lengths from three days to five weeks. Dates range from the mid-September through mid-November.
Apply at www.EPCVotes.com.