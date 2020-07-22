ANNUAL CAR SHOW CANCELED
The 18th annual Benefit Car Show scheduled for Aug. 2 in Monument has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is distressing to not be able to put on our fantastic show for the community at a time when the need is so great,” said Lon Wartman, president of Tri-Lakes Cruisers, a local nonprofit that conducts the show. “The Car Show will be back in 2021, when we will again work with our corporate sponsors and the Town of Monument to put on a great event.”
The show features approximately 200 cars with 2,000 local participants, and promotes local businesses with the majority of proceeds going to Tri‐lakes Cares.
For more information on Tri-Lakes Cruisers, visit tl-cruisers.weebly.com.