The deep rift in politics among the members of Monument’s Board of Trustees might’ve found its bridge with the election of Jim Romanello, who said he’ll bring civility and resolution back to the board.
“It’s been very disheartening to me to see the way that the board members have been treating each other and to see how gridlocked everything has been,” Romanello told The Tribune.
With Romanello elected, the Board of Trustees is completed with all seven of its members. A bitter stalemate has divided the six members of the Board of Trustees since spring. The board’s inability to gain a majority vote on a range of topics has delayed maintenance to the aging water system, prevented new residential development from entering Monument, and put several staff members in doubt over job security.
The board requires a majority vote to move forward on town projects. With all seven members, Romanello said the board’s days of splitting down the middle are over.
“We’ll never be split on anything again, no matter what the vote is,” he said. “That’s mathematically impossible. I want us to move forward in some direction. We need to get out of port, get out of harbor, cast sail and go somewhere. Right now we’re just going nowhere. Let’s pick a direction, and let’s go.”
As the former president of the Village Center Metro District housing development, Romanello negotiated an agreement with the Board of Trustees in March that secured Town funding for maintaining the Metro District’s roads.
The agreement, which included waiving resident fees and raising property taxes, brought financial stability to the Metro District and received unanimous approval from the Board of Trustees. This success proved to Romanello that he could work together with the current board members.
“If I can help bring that kind of resolution to issues, then that would be a wonderful thing,” he said. “But it’s going to depend on the issue, because everyone’s going to feel differently. Hopefully, we can all see each other’s sides and concerns and work through them.”
Board member Kelly Elliott said Romanello’s logical approach to government and extensive experience in financial consulting will move the board forward on fixing Monument’s infrastructure and attracting new development to Monument.
“He brings a lot of great qualities to the board,” she told The Tribune. “He’s good at gathering the facts and determining what makes sense.”
Elliott said the gridlock in past months has been frustrating. In October, the board voted 3 to 2 against including the Willow Springs residential development within Monument’s town limits. Town Treasurer Pamela Smith said the development would’ve generated millions in tap and development fees for the Town of Monument.
In September, the board was split again over a $1.8 million loan to fix Monument’s aging water system. Romanello said he’s been speaking with Director of Public Works Thomas Tharnish about moving forward on key water projects, such as a reuse facility that would purify 200,000 gallons of wastewater and recycle it back into the community.
Tharnish has said that Monument’s existing water tank is deteriorating. Not repairing the tank could result in a public health crisis, he warned, referencing the 2008 Salmonella outbreak in Alamosa. The tank needs to be drained before it can be inspected from the inside out, which is why a second tank needs to be built to store Monument’s water in the meantime.
The project was stalled after the deadlocked board couldn’t muster enough votes to approve the project. Romanello said he’d approve the second water tank so the project can move forward.
“Things that have been split will no longer be split,” he said. “There’s this weird stigma around our town hall. And I’m just hoping I can bring a breath of fresh air and a sense of humor and some positive energy.”
Romanello is filling in for the remainder of a term that will last until the next regular election in April 2020. He will take his oath of office at the board’s Dec. 3 meeting.