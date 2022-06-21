Kudos to the Town of Monument on its new Waterwise Garden, several years in the making.
Being “water-wise” is especially important in the drought-prone high-desert climate of the Pikes Peak region, and this demonstration garden shows residents what they can do to make their own properties consume less water.
The Waterwise Garden, at the 3rd Street Santa Fe Trailhead (across from 3 Hundred Days of Shine), promotes water conservation with xeric landscape recommendations. For instance, the Town planted poppies that don’t use much water and trees to provide shade.
States the Denver Water website, “Xeriscape landscaping promotes water efficiency by using plants that are native and adaptable to Colorado’s semi-arid climate. Denver Water coined the word in 1981 by combining ‘landscape’ and the Greek word ‘xeros,’ which means dry. A well-designed Xeriscape can be a beautiful addition that can invite wildlife, provide year-round interest and save water.”
Writes Benn Farrell in today’s front-page article about the launch of the Waterwise Garden, “The project was conceived around the time the Monument Public Works Department started thinking about higher water prices and considering its non-renewable water sources. Public Works Director Tom Tharnish pulled Cassandra Olgren, landscaping supervisor, into his office to suggest creating a demonstration garden to help show residents how they could convert the turf zones on their properties into something more waterwise.”
Conserving water in the garden saves money as well as water.
“This is not just water smart, it’s economically smart,” said Monument Mayor Don Wilson at the June 15 ribbon-cutting event, conducted with the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
If you’re a regular lawn- or garden-waterer, all you need to do is glance at your monthly water bill during the summer months to see how costly the resource can be.
“We really wanted to design a garden for people to come enjoy and get their questions answered,” Olgren said.
“Our source of water is from the aquifer and seems like a whole lot of water, but it’s a lot harder to replenish. Development is really healthy four our community but one of the questions is always, ‘Do we have enough water?’”
States the Colorado Springs Utilities website, “Water-wise rules help us all to responsibly use a limited resource. After all, we’re a growing community in a semi-arid climate. You can maintain a vibrant, healthy landscape with responsible watering practices.”
Colorado Springs Utilities offers these “6 Key Water-wise Rules” (all are good suggestions for the Tri-Lakes area, too):
Water up to three days a week. You choose the days.
From May 1 to Oct. 15, water before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation.
Don’t let water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters.
Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days.
Use a shut-off nozzle when washing anything with a hose.
Clean hard surfaces (such as driveways, sidewalks and patios) with water only if there is a public health and safety concern.
It pays to conserve this precious resource, especially where we live.
“In the Front Range, the eastern part of the state where the majority of the population resides, ground water is being tapped at a rate that will likely exhaust supplies. Front Range communities could face a significant water supply deficit by 2030, and shortages could be even more drastic depending upon the effectiveness of municipal conservation efforts across the state,” states the Environmental Protection Agency Fact Sheet, “Saving Water in Colorado.”
As Founding Father Benjamin Franklin once said, “When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water.”
Let’s make sure not to let the well run dry.
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact Michelle at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.