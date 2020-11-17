Christmas is almost here! In just a few short weeks Santa will be teaming up with the Monument Police Department, the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Department and Toys for Tots to deliver toys and good cheer to families in need in the Tri-Lakes area.
This year due to COVID-19, Santa on Patrol will be doing deliveries a little differently. Unfortunately, Santa will not be able to visit neighborhoods and hand out toys the way he has in the past. Instead, Santa and his First Responder Elves will pay a visit to selected families to deliver toys on Dec. 19. Santa is asking for assistance identifying families with hardships or needs.
If you know a family who would benefit from this event, submit the following information in the below format to Santa@tomgov.org no later than Dec. 7:
• Name and age of child/children in household
• Name of parent(s)
• Address
• Phone number
• Brief description of why the family is a good candidate.
Families will be selected based on the description of need in the nomination, so please provide detail in your submission.
All toys collected will be donated to Santa on Patrol. If you are considering donating to any program this holiday season, we encourage you to remember our local children and their needs.
New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the Monument Police Department, 645 Beacon Lite Road, or at any Toys 4 Tots collection box located at various businesses throughout the Tri-Lakes area.
We encourage any gift card donations be delivered directly to the Monument Police Department.
Toys should be dropped off no later than 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, so there is time to get them ready to be delivered by Santa and his elves.
Please contact Officer Andrew Romano at aromano@tomgov.org with questions.