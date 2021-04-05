El Paso County is installing new traffic signs and pavement markings at the intersection of Shoup and Vollmer roads in Black Forest to enhance safety after residents complained too many drivers fail to stop at the intersection, officials announced last week.
County Public Works crews will install several new signs at the intersection, to include larger 48-inch-by-48-inch stop signs and symbolized “stop ahead” signs, according to a county news release. Crews will also install reflective “stop ahead” signage on the pavement and remove vegetation, among other improvements.
“Unfortunately, accidents and near misses at Shoup and Vollmer are symptomatic of an alarming trend on rural roads everywhere,” the release stated, citing a 2018 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report that found rural roads are twice as dangerous as urban thoroughfares.
Data from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation showed that El Paso County led the state in traffic deaths last year. More than 600 people died on Colorado roads and highways in 2020, the state Department of Transportation found. Eighty-four of those deaths were in El Paso County, including a record 50 in Colorado Springs.
When fatalities occur on county roads, Public Works confirms all traffic-control devices installed at the time of the accident comply with federal standards, officials said in the release. Workers also review Colorado State Patrol’s final accident report to consider all contributing factors.
“Once the evaluation and review of the accident report is completed, then a determination is made if any changes can be made to enhance the safety of our roads,” the release states.
The county is developing a road safety plan in which county officials will analyze crash data in the region to understand where, why and how crashes are occurring, then identify priority locations and roadways for safety improvements, education and enforcement.
Residents can leave feedback about road safety concerns on the plan’s interactive map at epcsaferroads.com/leave-comments and email any questions to DOTSafetyPlan@elpasoco.com.
For more project information and additional resources, visit the Road Safety Plan website at epcsaferroads.com.
