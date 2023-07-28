PALMER LAKE - An original play set in Palmer Lake is going to premier in Palmer Lake.

The Palmer Lake Arts Council has commissioned an original play, which has been written and is now casting, to be performed at Palmer Lake Town Hall the first weekend in October. The play is titled, "Romance at the Chautauqua" and is written by Colorado Springs-based playwright Richard Sebastian-Coleman.

The play is a melodrama which follows the character Ada Lucille Thompson, the daughter of Palmer Lake founder and first mayor Dr. William Finley Thompson, who in real life mysteriously disappeared in 1891. Ada was a teen when her father disappeared and not knowing the exact details around it, she has been investigating the disappearance for the past 10 years.

She arrives in Palmer Lake in 1901, hot on the trail of the villainous Rob R. Baron, whom Ada discovered carries proof of her father being on the verge of saving the town from creditors. However, Baron, who intercepted a critical letter which stopped Ada’s father from returning, is allowed to claim all of Dr. Thompsons assets.

Ada immediately teams with her childhood friend and real-life local historical figure Lucretia Vaile, and along the way she meets local potato farmer Johnny Spudmuffin and his crafty friend Max Windgust. Together they pursue Baron and his associate, Dinah Mite, through the Chautauqua grounds, the Rockland Hotel and town hall. They are eventually captured in great melodramatic fashion with some last minute help from General William Jackson Palmer, the playwright said.

“By not telling Dr. Thompson’s story directly, I had huge liberty to invent characters and events while still ultimately being faithful to the struggles and triumphs of the town,” Sebastian-Coleman said.

With Dr. Thompson’s disappearance, two years after the town’s official incorporation, the playwright felt no one could ask for a better premise for a melodrama.

“The details are still unknown, but the research of local historians indicates he was run out of town by his creditors and died in Mexico shortly after his disappearance,” he said. “I knew I wanted his story to feature in the show, but it would have to come from a different angle.”

The character of Baron is a culmination of all Dr. Thompson’s creditors. Sebastian-Coleman said the idea of setting the play at the historical Chautauqua was suggested by members of the PLAC and he quickly realized the suggestion was a good one.

“As an event that brings locals together with people from all over the country, Chautauqua is a great backdrop to the story,” Sebastian-Coleman said.

Auditions for the play were held July 29 at Palmer Lake Town Hall and callbacks are scheduled for Aug. 9. Sebastian-Coleman said, with any new play development, the final version of the work is being created through the production process, but the manuscript itself has thus far gone through multiple readings and exists in its third draft.

Gerrie Champe who is directing the play said her vision for it is to bring laughter to the audience while helping it learn a little about Palmer Lake’s history.

“The laughter is really important as this is a melodrama from back in the time that Palmer Lake was founded,” she said. “Melodramas were the mainstay of entertainment in that era.”

Champe said with Palmer Lake working to bring good quality entertainment to the community, it’s important to the director that the audience feels its evening is well spent by attending the production. With Palmer Lake not exactly “set up” traditionally for theatrical productions, although it was the venue for more than one play over the past year, working around the hustling schedules of everything which happens in the building and working in rehearsal time for the production is a challenge.

Given the melodrama style of the show, the venue lends itself to audience participation, which the director finds to be a bonus.

“There will be plenty of room to move around the audience and have them feel like they are part of the show,” Champe said. “I truly believe folks of the Tri-Lakes will love hearing about some of the founders of their community and being triggered to research more of what made their community popular back when it was just getting started.”

Sebastian-Coleman had the task of researching the history of Palmer Lake when he was commissioned to write the play. He said the PLAC put him in touch with local historian and documentary filmmaker Jim Sawatski who was an immense help, he said. Sawatski provided the playwright with several of his documentaries about the history of the town and the Chautauqua. Eventually, they met in person and toured many of the settings mentioned in the play.

Sebastian-Coleman said he also visited the Lucretia Vaile Museum in Palmer Lake where he obtained more than one publication on the town’s history which contained a large amount of research information he needed.

“[They had] many great pieces of history that I tried to at least reference in this play even if there wasn’t time to tell the full stories,” the playwright said.

Sebastian-Coleman’s first and foremost goal for the play is for audiences to find it “simply fun,” he said, having written the show to be enjoyable to anyone, even if he or she is not from Palmer Lake. However, the playwright hopes the play is even more special to residents of Palmer Lake and provides a value of entertainment beyond that of their town.

“I of course hope those from Palmer lake also enjoy both seeing their history performed and perhaps learning things they did not know about their history,” Sebastian-Coleman said.

Sebastian-Coleman, who has lived in Colorado Springs the last seven years and has been active in the regional theatre community, wrote the melodrama for the Iron Springs Chateau in Manitou Springs’ summer season, titled All Roads Lead to Home. His short play, There’s Room on Top, was featured in the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Festival in New York City in 2018 and was selected and performed in Festival Tout tout Court in Montreal the following year.

Champe interned with a Tony-Award winning director in New York City who taught her everything about directing, she said. Having brought the knowledge back to the Front Range, she has aspired to honor his teaching. While she enjoys directing, she also enjoys taking the stage as well. However, learning from the production team around Champe is a highlight of her involvement in theatre.

“Having an amazing team of people and being able to have them see your vision and make it come to life is such a joy,” she said.