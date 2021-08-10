With incredible challenges come incredible opportunities. In light of continued challenges, I’m looking forward to an exciting year filled with opportunities for our community, staff and most importantly, our students.
We are all closely following the latest news and developments as the fight against COVID-19 continues, cases arise and challenges continue. I know our community is watching closely as we gear up to return to school in August for the 2021-2022 school year. We will do so with students at the heart of each decision we make. We recently shared our COVID-19 protocols to start the year in a letter announcing D38 will begin the year consistent with current public health guidelines, which include masks being recommended but not required, and adapted isolation and quarantine protocols.
I encourage every member of our community to read how we will approach the year on our website, lewispalmer.org. Every member of our community has a vital role to play as we serve students and aim to keep our schools safe and in person.
As we face these challenges together, I can’t help but reflect on a few opportunities that were front and center as we gathered our leadership team in July and August for in-depth team building and leadership training as we shined a spotlight on building trust and serving our students. All throughout the training, it was abundantly clear we are all committed to D38 and serving every student every day.
A spotlight on student-focused education shone bright during our sessions, which allowed our broader leadership team to get to know the new members of our D38 Executive Leadership Team. The feeling of unity and confidence in our vision has never been higher, and I want to take this opportunity to extend a welcome to all our committed returning employees, excited new teachers and support staff, and the new members of our leadership team as we set out to execute our strategic plan and 2021-2022 theme of “Growing Together.”
As we dive into our strategic planning and execution process, I also want to reflect upon the important role that our Board of Education plays on our path forward. I personally would like to thank each member of our board as our community looks ahead to elections for two seats in Districts 1 and 3. Our school board helps set the vision and goals for our district as a governing body through policy development and district oversight. We look forward to continuous alignment of the district’s strategic plan with our policies and further community engagement opportunities as we launch the 2021-2022 school year.
It may be clear already, but the energy level among our entire staff, including myself, is high. We are energized by the opportunities this year holds for D38, and I know that will continue as we welcome students back into our buildings on Aug. 18. We’re all looking forward to seeing their smiling faces.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.