While businesses continue to evolve during post-pandemic months and years, the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce continues to evolve with the needs of its members.

The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce had its State of the Chamber luncheon Feb. 28 at Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs where Chamber President and CEO Terri Hayes greeted members, its board and ambassadors, sponsors and other attendees.

“We are here to help you stay in business,” Hayes said during her address. “We truly have a zest for problem solving.”

Over the past year, the chamber’s executive team, board, staff and members have embraced changes all have been forced to make since the COVID-19 pandemic. The membership of the chamber itself is changing, Hayes said.

“We walk a fine line between preserving some of the tried-and-true ways of doing business and introducing new ways to engage our business community that are vastly different from what we’ve done in the past.”

Hayes said among changes is the way members can enlist with the chamber as well as how it calculates its dues. Now, members are able to choose what services they would like to have instead of a “one size fits all” plan, she said. Some of the features of the new tiered membership plans include business spotlights, tickets to events, sponsorships and other which have yet to be launched but should this year.

Legislatively, the last couple years have been tough. The chamber’s legislative program is growing but this year does not look to be a lot better for local business interests from the state capital, Hayes said. However, the support of small business will continue from the chamber, she said.

“Small businesses are what make up the heart of not just our community but our nation as a whole,” Hayes said. “They are an important contributor to our economy, and we are the specialists who are here to support them.

“We have business owners who have been here for decades, brand new business owners, with new, fresh energy and everyone in between. Bringing their special knowledge and skills to the table. Each has a critical place in our business ecosystem.”

The chamber’s education series continues despite business having to enter uncharted waters post-pandemic. The series includes education on recruiting and retaining employees, reading financial reports and determining profits and losses.

“Increases in pricing makes you think you are making more money but if you are not keeping track of the increase in costs, you could be in for a shock,” Hayes said.

The education program continues to be molded to feedback from members and still remains free of charge for all to attend, she said.

The Tri-Lakes Chamber has not sent our feedback surveys to its members for years, but Hayes said this is going to change this year. This is designed to help the chamber guide its efforts and adjustments moving forward. More communication from the chamber will also be seen in 2023 including business tips and advice, articles and community updates, she said.

Another addition will be the chamber’s Economic Minute Videos series, of which one is already completed. These economic minutes will include a brief overview of what is going on around the Tri-Lakes region, for example, new land developments in the area and new businesses opening their doors.

With 16 individuals, the chamber’s Ambassador Club is also increasing its communications and visits with members.

“They are a solid reason we are able to do what we do with our members because they help us in so many ways from being our eyes and ears with members to helping out with events and being great sound boards,” Hayes said.

Through the feedback received the chamber has created programs or will be adding new ones, including leadership training and CEO & leadership roundtables, among others, she said. A podcast is also in the future.

As the chamber’s role in the community continues to grow each year, Hayes said it aims to have a positive and influential impact on those around it.

“We want you to think of us as your proactive business partner,” she said. “You can look to the chamber to provide solid business strategies, effective advocacy and business development opportunities, all geared towards your accomplishments.”

The keynote speaker for the event was Cmdr. Dr. Mary Kelly, U.S. Navy (ret), whose presentation, titled Futurenomics, covered a variety of national economic updates and expectations for 2023.