Sean Hemingway is ready to learn the pulse of the Town of Monument, and protect and serve the three pillars of municipal law enforcement.
Hemingway, the new Chief of Police with the Monument Police Department, officially started Feb. 3. He had been on the job for a week doing ride-alongs with officers and speaking to members of the community before the Town of Monument held and official meet-and-greet event Feb. 10 at Town Hall.
At the event, Hemingway was introduced by Town Manager Mike Foreman, who can now breathe a sigh of relief with the police chief position finally filled. Lee Birk, retired after 41 years of service with the city of Westminster’s force, had stepped in as police administrator for Monument for the last few months after former interim chief Mike Owens was placed on administrative leave.
Foreman said in just one week on the job, Hemingway has already interacted with the community to gain input on how to provide better protection for residents and visitors. The new chief comes to Monument with extensive executive law enforcement experience and 30 years in blue in all aspects of service, Foreman said.
“He has a great background working with our-size town,” Foreman said. “He’s worked with larger towns, and he’s worked with towns like us.”
Originally from upstate New York, Hemingway came to Monument from the Bay Harbor Island Police Department in Florida, where he was in charge of a 35-member force.
Hemingway spoke to meet-and-greet attendees individually before addressing the group as a whole. After being presented by Foreman, Hemingway thanked the team of Monument officers for their work while the town underwent the recruitment process for a new Chief of Police. He said in speaking to members of the community in just one week, he has seen the caring and compassion residents have for the town and its police department.
“This is something that is new to me,” Hemingway said. “Coming from South Florida, sometimes they can take our level of service for granted. Just to see a small police department that really cares and a community which recognizes that is important to me coming in.”
Hemingway said he is looking to police Monument in a way the community expects and make changes as needed. He is here to look at the department’s best practices and make suggestions to make them better, but also to work completely as a team, he said.
“I’m not here to bring Florida or New York, where I started my career, to Monument,” he said.
Hemingway came to the Tri-Lakes area three times during the recruitment process and learned the focus of the selection committee was to finding someone to provide efficiency, transparency and a progressive department, he said. He could see it was important to find someone who recognizes what the department is already doing well and learn about its culture.
Hemingway spoke about his philosophy in executive law enforcement, which he learned from a previous police chief. For a chief to be successful, he or she must acknowledge three areas of service — service to the community, to the department’s officers and to the town, including elected officials and staff, he said.
“At certain times, one of those legs may need more attention than the others, but you cannot focus on one leg solely,” Hemingway said. “If I focus only on my elected officials, I’m going to lose my troops. If I focus only on my troops, I’m going to lose my community. It’s for me to find that balance.
“The community is seeking stability. They want a leader who is long term in this community, and they want to give back.”
Hemingway said he has already been in discussions with the town leadership about training initiatives as well as some policy issues and staffing concerns. His next step is to get out in the community more and start building relationships. He has already asked officers in his department to be transparent and be ambassadors in the community, he said.
“I can assure you that when we do make a mistake, we will own it,” Hemingway said. “We won’t hide from it. We will learn from it, and we will deal with it. So that’s what you can expect from me.
“It’s truly an honor to be selected here. I have a full tank of gas,” he joked. “I’ve been in this for 30 years but sometimes the town manager will have to slow me down.”