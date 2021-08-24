MONUMENT • Adam Frank kept busy during the weeks leading up to Lewis-Palmer School District’s the first day of classes Aug. 18, warming up his new role as the principal of Palmer Ridge High School.
Frank, who moved to Monument from the Dayton, Ohio, this summer, said he has multiple immediate and extended family members who live in Colorado. The opportunity to become Palmer Ridge’s new principal and move nearer to family here led to his family’s decision to make the move.
Frank said was super impressed with the interview process at Palmer Ridge and was excited to work with the District 38 superintendent, Dr. KC Somers.
“I fell in love with the beautiful school building at Palmer Ridge and was energized by the staff members and the students I met during my initial visit,” he said. “Having now been in the job for almost a month, I couldn’t be happier.
“I love learning and find satisfaction in helping others grow in their understanding. At my core, I’m a learner and a teacher.”
Frank said he has always felt one of his strengths is making sense of things and being able to explain information in ways people can easily understand. In addition, he enjoys assisting others achieve and experience success.
“Winning, so to speak, is so much fun, especially when experienced in the context of community,” he said.
During Frank’s career in education, he’s been a Social Studies teacher for secondary grade levels, a varsity ice hockey coach, dean of students, athletic director and a career tech coordinator. He has also been assistant principal at two different high schools.
He said he loved teaching U.S. History to sophomores and as an assistant principal, he enjoyed working with students through the discipline process, ultimately growing to know students better and working to help them make wiser and healthier decisions.
“Also, coaching at the high school level provided some of my most memorable experiences,” Frank said.
When Frank first started teaching, he was using an overhead projector and transparencies. He said the technology in education has been the largest evolution and feels teachers have become quite good at learning how to leverage new educational tools.
He said he’s also witnessed social evolutions.
“Veteran educators often say that many policy decisions — especially at the state and federal level — are cyclical, but come in new packages,” Frank said. “I’ve been in education long enough to have seen this first hand. However, society is always evolving. I appreciate how our younger generations are quick to be transparent. I believe they have a lot of potential to be future change-agents.”
Knowing the partnership among the district’s schools, students, families and other stakeholders is important to the community, Frank said he believes effective communication that is honest solves a lot of problems and bridges a lot of divides.
“I’m a big believer in authentic leadership and open communication,” Frank said. “I value relationships and have learned from experience that intentional communication can create strong bonds, which can foster an environment that affords exponential growth through resilient collaboration.”