A new paint store on Baptist Road and the amenities center for Home Place Ranch have been approved by the town council.

The Town of Monument Town Council had its regular meeting June 5 at town hall where it approved an ordinance involving a final planned unit development where WDG Baptist LLC looks to build a retail store on West Baptist Road near the existing AutoZone. In addition, the council approved a resolution regarding a final plat for Home Place Ranch Filing No. 3 which involves an amenities center for the development.

HPR Development LLC and had its town council hearing for the preliminary/final plat for Home Place Ranch Filing No. 3. This involved 3,808 acres of the project at the northeast corner of Gleneagle Drive and Sanctuary Rim Drive. The proposed use was one lot for the Home Place Ranch Community Center of Promontory Pointe.

When the town planning commission approved the plat last month, Jim Byers of HPR Development said because the center would be part of the metro district the center is required to be open to the public. Subsequently, any person who resides in the footprint of Monument would have access. Membership would be required for those residing outside of Home Place Ranch, he said.

The center is anticipated to include, a trail system as part of the site plan, pickleball courts and a playground. Inside the center would be gathering spaces including community/conference rooms and kitchens, yoga and fitness rooms as well as a patio system on the west side.

During discussion, councilmember Ken Kimple expressed concern that a new traffic study should be warranted since Gleneagle Drive now connects to Sanctuary Rim Drive which at the time of the previous traffic study in 2019, that was not the case. He said he’s also read reports about pickle ball courts creating a good amount of noise throughout the day . That the issue of noise will be a topic of discussion later in the process, Kimple said.

Mayor Mitch LaKind said Kimple was welcome to work with the town attorney to put together a town-wide ordinance regarding pickleball court uses within the town. The resolution was passed 7-0.

“Now I’m going to be labeled a pickleball hater,” Kimple said jokingly.

The ordinance for a 4,500 retail paint store addressed at 705 West Baptist Road involves land just west of Colorado Springs jurisdiction upon which sits the Family of Church Lutheran Church.

Town council approved the PUD after Kimple asked for verification that the lots involved did not encroach on the property of the church to the east. The ordinance was approved 7-0.