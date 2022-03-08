MONUMENT • New officers have joined the ranks of the Monument Police Department, while a longtime officer has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.
Officer Michael Case was promoted to sergeant was sworn in during the Feb. 7 meeting of the Board of Trustees. He served with the Monument department since 2012 in positions including service patrol officer, SWAT/Direct action response team member, Force Training Unit member, a LIDAR/Radar instructor, a Firearm and Red Dot instructor and training coordinator. Case has also been a mentor to young officers through the years.
Additionally, he has been part of the DART team for two years
Chief of Police Sean Hemingway said Sgt. Case has received numerous “Thank you” letters from citizens as well as a commendation in 2013 for his response to the Black Forest Fire. In 2018, Case was promoted to the rank of corporal. Case has been married for four years, has one son, and enjoys hunting, camping, fishing and snowboarding.
New to the department are officers Cory Yarbrough and Max Ellis.
Yarbough served 10 years in the Army, where he worked as an air and missile defense battle management systems operator. Once retired, he continued his education at Pikes Peak Community College, where earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice and Peace Officer Standards and Training Certification.
Joining the Monument Police Department is a step into Yarbough’s dream occupation, Hemingway said.
Ellis was born in Santa Clara, Calif. In 1989. When he was 5, his parents moved the family to Ohio, where he spent eight years in Medina County, south of Cleveland, where he played competitive sports like football, soccer and hockey, and excelled in baseball. After the family moved back to California, he took bronze in the Hildabrand California State Wrestling championships wrestling for Monta Vista Christian School.
After graduating John F. Kennedy High School in Fremont, Calif., Ellis enlisted in the Army and became a 19D cavalry scout. With a few years in military service, Ellis was honorably discharged with awards from Global War of Terrorism, the Army accomodation medal, the good conduct award and the Army service ribbon.
Ellis later attended the Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Academy in Colorado Springs, after which he worked in the private sector in Denver with the Regional Transportation District of Denver safety department as a transit security officer on trains. He was later promoted to the training department. By the time he left the department, he had received instructor licenses in defense tactics, arrest control and many others.
Later, Ellis became an explosive K-9 detection handler for the Denver metro area, and after several years, was able to answer his calling to enter into law enforcement by joining the Monument Police Department.
“I love being here, the family environment and above all else the command structure that will take care of you,” Ellis said. “I would love to retire here and watch this community and police department grow.”