MONUMENT • As the Monument Police Department continues to grow with its funds 2F funds, a new officer was recently sworn in.
Christina DeRienzo was sworn in as the newest officer during the Sept. 9 regular meeting of the Board of Trustees at town hall.
DeRienzo joined Monument PD this month. She served in the U.S. Navy for 14 years, including three years of sea service, and is presently a chief petty officer with the Naval Reserve.
Some of the recognitions DeRienzo has received during her time in the military include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Navy and Marines Corps Overseas Service Ribbon, the Awarded Armed Forces Reserve Medal, the Navy Reserves Meritorious Service Medal and the Enlisted Expeditionary Warfare Specialist qualification.
DeRienzo comes to the area from San Bernardino, Calif., where she served in the city’s Unified School District Police Department as a patrol officer.
“Aside from all her awards, when I sat down one on one with her, her strongest award, in my opinion, was mentoring and taking a lot of troubled youth off the street when it was well beyond her call of duty,” Police Chief Sean Hemingway said. “That’s what hit closest to my heart.”
DeRienzo graduated from the California post-basic police academy in 2021.
“I am extremely excited,” DeRienzo said. “I’m a very big community-oriented police officer where I come from. It’s very, very important to me, so I’m excited to have this opportunity to serve you.”