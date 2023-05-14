In the midst of Mental Health Awareness Month, Colorado’s first location of Ellie Mental Health has been serving a strong need for the Tri-Lakes area as well as persons north and south.

Located in downtown Monument within the Flying Horse Medical Center at 77 3rd Street, Ellie Mental Health took its home in Suite 400 in November of last year. Knowing there was a need for a variety of mental health services for the area, six months after opening the clinic started to build a waiting list and expand its team of therapists.

Sara and Tim Petrie, franchise owners of the local Ellie clinic and longtime Monument residents, became the first Ellie owners in Colorado. Other clinics in Colorado Springs and south Denver followed soon after. Sara Petrie said although the clinics have different ownership, they collaborate together and all have the support of the company’s corporate office.

Petrie first became familiar with the Ellie Mental Health clinics after deciding to make a career change and become a business owner of something Monument needed.

“It needed to make my heart sing,” Petrie said. “There isn’t any other mental health care that is enfranchising. When this came up, the stars aligned.”

Sara and Tim Petrie later traveled to Minnesota to learn more about the clinics from the company headquarters . Since opening its doors, the team of therapists have seen the need for counseling services in the community, especially for children and adolescents and people in need of using insurance to fund therapy, Clinic Supervisor Carmen Blasko said.

“We do offer services to younger children that may otherwise not be able to be seen at other locations because of their age,” Blasko said. “We also see a good mix of people needing family services, couples therapy and individual counseling. Our clinic also provides specialized treatment for our clients wanting to heal from past trauma.”

Results from a 2021 survey from 106,799 youths at 340 middle and high schools by Healthy Kids Colorado show El Paso County as having the poorest level of mental health for Colorado students that age. In addition, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention rated Colorado No. 6 in the nation in suicide mortality that same year.

With this, the local Ellie clinic immediately set out to create partnerships, an aspect of the business for which Sara Petrie finds she has a strong skill set, to increase mental health awareness.

“We’ve attended and plan to continue to attend community events to be available to answer any questions that people may have around the topic of mental health,” Blasko said. “We also provide information and updates via our social media platforms and other available media outlets.”

One of the ways the franchise clinic is special is that it allows the clinic’s therapists to perform minimum paperwork and focus more of their time and energy on their clients and cases, Petrie said.

Another aspect is the wording, messaging and colors involved in the brand, which aspire to make mental health more appealing and approachable.

“We really want to make it cool,” Petrie said. “Therapy is something that you don’t need to be afraid of. The more we talk about it, the easier it is for people to understand. If you continue to hide it behind closed doors, then it allows access to be hindered to people who need it.

Having a sense of humor is one of our core values, which you don’t typically see in mental health. But if we take ourselves a little less serious and realize that all of us are humans, and we all need something to work through, whether it's daily stress or something very traumatic, it’s okay to talk about it.”

Petrie said matching clients to the appropriate therapist is a big part of what makes the clinic helpful. Rather than simply sticking a client into any available open spot in the schedule, there are steps to ensure a client is matched to a therapist with the most effective strengths and scheduled accordingly.

Ellie Mental Health is also able to take medicaid, a service which many clinics are not able to do because of the cumbersome paperwork and billing involved, Petrie said. This is another advantage of having the corporate support, she said.

The clinic will have public events to help mental health through other channels like a pair of upcoming free yoga clinics. Petrie also noted the clinic is a preferred partner with IMatterColorad.org, a program which provides six free therapy sessions to any Colorado youth who might be struggling with anxiety, depression, frustration and just wanting to talk.

For more information on Ellie Mental Health, visit the clinic’s website at www.EllieMentalHealth.com or by calling the local clinic at (719) 259-4951, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.