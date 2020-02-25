It may look different than before, but the Town of Monument’s website remains as functional as it previously was.
The website, townofmonument.org, recently underwent a redesign to keep the look of the town’s online presence fresh. The change to the site is part of a package offered by the vendor which created the site for the municipality.
The vendor, Civic Plus, a website provider for many cities across the country, periodically updates the look of the Town of Monument’s online home to keep the design modern and updated. The functionality of the site remains the same.
Madeline VanDenHoek, economic developer/marketing manager for the town, said the town has worked with the vendor to ensure the site design aligns with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“We have worked with the vendor to ensure our sites meet ADA requirements and used this opportunity to update content,” VanDenHoek said.
Meeting ADA requirements for the site is an ongoing process, she said. The town’s internal Engagement Committee members worked with the vendor, starting in June on ideas for the redesign, which was launched in January.
VanDenHoek said the town would like to still see residents enroll through the website for text and email notifications, which can be done by clicking the “Notify Me” button on the site’s homepage. Subscribers can then choose from a list of preferred notifications.
“Our website is fluid, and we are consistently making changes to ensure the information is up to date and provides the best resources for the community,” VanDenHoek said.
She said the municipality’s website is important as it serves as a resource to existing residents, prospective residents, prospective businesses and visitors.
“We strive to ensure the information is relevant and accurate,” she said.
Since the passing of Colorado House Bill 19-1087 last year which amends what is commonly known as the state’s “Sunshine Law,” a municipality’s website is now allowed to be considered an official channel for posting public notices. It also creates consistency in the timeline requirements for all types of meetings open to the public by the Sunshine Law.
Monument’s Board of Trustees approved a resolution in January to align with the amended Colorado Legislature and make its site the sole “official” posting location for public notices.
VanDenHoek said the town encourages residents to visit the site and hopes people find it to be a valuable resource.
“We are open to suggestions from the community if there are items they would like to see on the website,” she said.